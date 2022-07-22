The opposition leader recently launched a scathing attack on members of the Law Association who did not support a motion of no confidence in the attorney general.
As usual, this was done without interrogation by any media house during one of the UNC’s social media broadcasts where she accused lawyers opposed to the motion as “grovelling” and being the laughing stock of the legal fraternity.
The UNC’s political leader called them “URP lawyers” who had disgraced the profession.
There was no mention of the FACT that the motion was put forward by a group well-known to be affiliated with and supporters of the United National Congress.
There wasn’t any comment on the comparison of these “eat ah food” lawyers and the hundreds of millions her government paid to a select handful of lawyers during her time in office. There was no attempt to report if any of those lawyers were in the group that brought the motion.
The cynic in me would ask: why are the UNC and their minions so intent on undermining public confidence in the attorney general? What has them so nervous now?
The Law Association is reported as having no comment on her attack on certain members of their association. This is the same Law Association that was quick to issue statements condemning the prime minister for comments with which they disagreed.
I wonder what journalist will call them out for that double standard?
Daniel P William
Diego Martin