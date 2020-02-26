Growing up as a dougla in Trinidad and Tobago has always been a confusing experience. As far as I can remember, there were always references to things I did not or could not see.
My grandmother lived in Laventille and was always bitter and resentful because of what de “Creole an dem” did and were capable of doing to her.
This, is spite of the fact that she herself was mostly “Creole”, the word that she loosely used to refer to “negro” or “of African descent”.
The Indian side of the family resided mostly in Barrackpore, far removed from life on the East-West Corridor. Here, the “Creole” was an element that inspired some mistrust and fear, but was also an entity of intrigue. Again, my mother being Indian and my father being negro, as a child, I did not share these sentiments. I enjoyed playing with my cousins from both sides of the family.
Soon enough, playing in the streets in Laventille was forbidden by my parents. It had become unsafe. More trips to South Trinidad ensued so that play could continue, and I could continue to enjoy a childhood in which I was not aware, to a large extent, of the danger or fear I was told existed.
As an adult, I now “see” the fullness of the racial divide that separates and segregates North and South Trinidad, PNM and UNC, Kamla and Rowley, Indian and African.
But as a dougla, can I really see? Is my vision 20/20?
This year, while our calypsonians lamented the state of our society, none called on our Government officials to account for this. Political commentary was sorely lacking. Not so under the previous regime.
It seems as though all of our calypsonians “see” through the same lenses. All of them seem somewhat visually impaired.
Or as a dougla, is it that I am the one whose vision is blurred? Is it that in this land we see most clearly when we “blindly” follow one group of people?
PNM till ah die or UNC till ah die, I choose to be dougla till I die. Am I seeing clearly?