I have noted with concern during the reporting of the day’s Covid-19 statistics that among the deceased, Down Syndrome is being reported as a comorbidity, and I would kindly ask that this type of reporting be rectified.
It is to be noted that Down Syndrome is by no means a comorbidity. While an individual may be born with Down Syndrome, which may result in cardiac complications, Down Syndrome in itself is not a comorbidity, and should not be reported as such.
Mary Marcia Akan, MA-SLP
speech-language pathologist