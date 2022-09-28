FAST FOOD

We say fast food

Is nice food.

Well, not so fast,

Not quite so...

Just the opposite

It’s TOXIC

Greasy, Unhealthy

And downright

Pollutes our digestive system.

Proprietors and chefs

Are cooking up a storm

Over our heads

Vaulting our money

Into their bank accounts.

Stupid, short-sighted, greedy people we are.

Down with fast food,

Back to slow cooking

And a good, wholesome, healthy meal

Traditional à la carte in our kitchen.

In so doing, extend our lifespan...

A win-win situation for you and me.

Nardia Bocas

Sangre Grande

