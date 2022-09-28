FAST FOOD
We say fast food
Is nice food.
Well, not so fast,
Not quite so...
Just the opposite
It’s TOXIC
Greasy, Unhealthy
And downright
Pollutes our digestive system.
Proprietors and chefs
Are cooking up a storm
Over our heads
Vaulting our money
Into their bank accounts.
Stupid, short-sighted, greedy people we are.
Down with fast food,
Back to slow cooking
And a good, wholesome, healthy meal
Traditional à la carte in our kitchen.
In so doing, extend our lifespan...
A win-win situation for you and me.
Nardia Bocas
Sangre Grande