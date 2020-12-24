A certain major player in T&T’s energy has decided to downsize. As a result, there are major consequences and repercussions.

Firstly, pre-emptive layoffs by large firms are common. Companies are tailoring their complement of skills.

Profitability does not necessarily follow downsizing. Productivity results after downsizing are mixed.

Downsizing employees does not lead to long-term improvements in the quality of products or services.

The best predictor of whether a company will downsize in a given year is whether it has downsized the previous year.

Downsizing has adverse effects on the morale, workload and commitment of the survivors. Downsized employees express sympathy toward an employer’s reasons for layoffs and refuse to personalise the experience.

The most serious cost is the loss of employee contracts, business forgone and lack of innovation.

Training survivors is critical to success subsequently.

Workers at downsized companies are likely to suffer adverse health consequences.

The house slave, the arkatia and the social butterfly play major rules.

Does downsizing imply departure?

Downsizing itself is an inevitable input in any creative destructive economy.

The Stone Age did not end because of lack of stone. The oil age will end long before the world runs out of oil.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Historical origins of our troubles in education

Historical origins of our troubles in education

This is a retrospective on education in the country taken from the cauldron of emancipation. The words of history are allowed to flow in unadulterated fashion. I intend in a follow-up piece to offer some reflection on the challenges and difficulties that history has presented us in education.

More love this season

More love this season

Every Christmas, it is commonplace for us to be reminded by Christians of the true meaning of the season. We are reminded of the message of love and peace and goodwill; and as some of us become accustomed to the message, we may not dwell on the deep significance of the message.

A Christmas with a difference

The celebration of Christmas 2020 will include much distancing.

With the still-raging pandemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of people, and adversely affecting the world economy, no one can deny that 2020 was a tumultuous year. As I write, a new variant of the 2019 novel coronavirus has broken out in Europe, specifically in Britain. This has forced Britain into lockdown mode and other countries have made the decision to close their borders to travellers from Britain.

A Christmas to remember

A Christmas to remember

In years to come, Christmas Day 2020 will become the stuff of legend. Great grandparents will tell stories of the year when the joyful rambunctiousness of the season was threatened by a global pandemic but could not conquer the spirit of Christmas.

Rowley keeping ship of state afloat

I feel it necessary to record my experience, as there are so many negatives coming out of Covid-19.

I recently returned to Trinidad after an extended stay in the US when the borders were suddenly closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We were tested upon our arrival and about 60 of us were taken for a seven-day mandatory quarantine at the Home of Football, Couva. We were also required to self-quarantine at home for a further period of seven days.

Name groups that received US funding

IN its media statement on Sunday the US Embassy spins the same old tired tale about defending democracy as the foundation of its history of imperialist interventions and pursuit of never-ending wars. The last sentence of the statement, though, raises questions, the answers of which should be of ­interest to all citizens and ­residents of T&T.