A certain major player in T&T’s energy has decided to downsize. As a result, there are major consequences and repercussions.
Firstly, pre-emptive layoffs by large firms are common. Companies are tailoring their complement of skills.
Profitability does not necessarily follow downsizing. Productivity results after downsizing are mixed.
Downsizing employees does not lead to long-term improvements in the quality of products or services.
The best predictor of whether a company will downsize in a given year is whether it has downsized the previous year.
Downsizing has adverse effects on the morale, workload and commitment of the survivors. Downsized employees express sympathy toward an employer’s reasons for layoffs and refuse to personalise the experience.
The most serious cost is the loss of employee contracts, business forgone and lack of innovation.
Training survivors is critical to success subsequently.
Workers at downsized companies are likely to suffer adverse health consequences.
The house slave, the arkatia and the social butterfly play major rules.
Does downsizing imply departure?
Downsizing itself is an inevitable input in any creative destructive economy.
The Stone Age did not end because of lack of stone. The oil age will end long before the world runs out of oil.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town