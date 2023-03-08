As my dear departed grandfather used to say to me: “It’s better to keep your mouth shut and only have people think you’re a fool, than to open your mouth and let them know for sure.”

These are words perhaps that the Opposition Leader should take counsel from as she embarks on an imaginary victory lap when it comes to Monday’s decision by the DPP to discontinue one of the cases connected to the Piarco Airport project.

Not surprisingly, the Opposition’s read on the whole situation can be roughly summed up in one sentence: dropped charges equate to the complete innocence of the accused (especially in those cases where the accused are known to have close connections to the party out of power).

To quote the Opposition Leader at the Monday night forum in Chaguanas: “After 25 years of slander and lies to try to bring down the UNC government, the case against Mr Panday, his wife, Ish Galbaransingh, Brian Kuei Tung and Carlos John—25 years of persecuting these people for the Piarco matter, it’s collapsed! This sort of smear and slander is a major flank of the PNM’s campaign!”

That she can say this with such certainty and testicular fortitude is, if anything, alarming and as ignorant as her advising Messrs Galbaransingh and Kuei Tung to next celebrate the DPP’s decision (not that of a judge or a jury) by embarking on a trip to some US destination.

The truth remains that not only are these gentlemen the subject of ongoing court matters in the Florida jurisdiction but several of their alleged co-conspirators have already served sentences for their crimes related to the Piarco Airport contract.

As a taxpayer, I am stunned and disappointed that DPP Gaspard has taken this decision. More so, I am left aghast that this case has been allowed to drag on for 18 years! Eighteen years to prove or disprove whether or not one person received funds from another? It’s so absurd that even Kafka would blush.

One can only hope now that with the local matter out of the way, the Piarco conspirators can now belatedly face extradition to Florida where they can face a far more certain and swift brand of justice.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

All for naught

All for naught

The decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to drop the corruption case against former prime minister Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma, construction magnate Ishwar Galbaransingh and former minister in the Panday cabinet Carlos John puts the entire administration of justice on trial.

Wanted: bold leadership and vision

Wanted: bold leadership and vision

Last week the Ministry of Education announced the winners of the 100 national scholarships. As has been the case for many years now, it was dominated by young women, with young men getting fewer than 30 per cent of the scholarships.

The situation was even more pronounced among the males in the Port of Spain schools, with only Queen’s Royal College winning scholarships, and Fatima and St Mary’s College both failing to get any.

Protecting Caribbean women in digital spaces

The rights of women in the Caribbean need to be protected, in physical and virtual spaces. The prevalence of cyber-violence, its root causes and impacts is gender-based, with a disproportionate impact on women. Similar types of violence against women and girls occur in offline and online spheres, or originate in one sphere and are carried into the other. In the most serious cases, cyber-violence can lead to physical assaults and even suicide.