Our first prime minister, the founder and political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM), made many timeless statements. Many pronouncements by this scholar and visionary leader have shaped the politics and political practices of parties across the region. His definition of democracy on the day of our Independence still resonates within our society, and will continue into the foreseeable future. There are also other timeless quotes which live on politically, such as: “The alternative to the PNM is chaos and confusion.” —Dr Eric Williams.
Fortunately for the PNM, but unfortunately for other political parties, there is undeniable evidence in our nation’s politics which holds these words to be true historically. Many political parties have come and gone in various manifestations. Others seem to be unable to hold themselves together either to earn a second term in government or even exist long enough to have a fighting chance on their own.
The chaos and confusion in Tobago’s Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) are but a testament to the declaration of Dr Eric Williams. Bearing in mind that during his leadership the PNM never lost an election. However, every other political party which was able to win an election has arguably destroyed itself from within.
The National Alliance for Reconstruction came together, served one term and split; the United National Congress came together but self-destructed while in government, and the UNC-led People’s Partnership did the same. Some say the primary motivation of nation building may have been second to the mission to simply try to get rid of the PNM. Therefore, relationships of convenience and uncontrollable individual agendas of power clash, to the demise of these political entities.
What is being witnessed now is the PDP also taking a similar journey. Admittedly disappointing to many Tobagonians and others looking on, the public personality fights and power struggles have damaged the party and fractured its administration after a mere nine months in power. The chaos and confusion expounded by Dr Williams continue.
The PNM remains the only political party still standing without the concoctions and fly-by-night amalgamations—but stands on its own, win lose or draw. It can be concluded that once the public experiences the sinking sand of chaos and confusion from the other parties, the PNM remains the solid rock on which the country can always depend to return stability and good governance.
There are many explanations and theories offered in this regard, but one can’t help but think Dr Eric Williams continues to be right.
Maybe the PNM has the benefit of the political architecture of Dr Williams which has been adopted across the Caribbean; additionally, the national developmental agenda of the PNM which is the primary focus of the party regardless of personalities. Whatever angle one chooses to look at the political climate and players in the political arena, it is impossible to ignore the obvious.
Dr Rowley now carries the mantle of prime minister and leader of the PNM steadfastly pursuing the national interest, even in the face of some of the toughest decisions any prime minister had to take. Steadfastly guiding a country through a pandemic, navigating turbulent waters of global economic impacts and holding a plural society together is no easy task, but in spite of it all it seems like “he never get weary yet”. Leading the PNM from opposition to government and now in his second term as prime minister, there remains an undeniable level of national stability.
In conclusion, there is one other declaration by Dr Eric Williams which is contextual and timeless for the PNM: “Great is the PNM and we shall prevail.”
Ronald Huggins
St Joseph