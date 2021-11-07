Dr Farrell cannot serve two masters

The time has come to explore the role of banks in our modern economy.
In the Express of November 2, 2021, Dr Terrence Farrell gave us a look at this subject in the form of a response to Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s statement at a recent luncheon. I dare say, the root of this issue could have been raised without reference to her statement, since it is a subject of old origin, taking us back to the time that banks began.
Many have wondered about the role banks play, especially in the context of which he spoke. Using her as a point of engagement was by the way. But what he had to say was interesting. We must go back first to the beginning, to find the line of progress originally intended. Maybe it will shed light on where we are now.
Was banking developed to hold money securely? Was this the service offered to the saving public? Just to hold their money securely, intact, until they needed to get it back ? Or was banking developed as a trade-off between holding money and usury.
History says banks provided security as a service for people’s money but were just as interested in the lending services as well. Lending was in there as long as security, there was little or no evolution from one to the other, they both stood side by side.
Now, we look at the issue of the spread between interest on savings and interest on lending. This system seems to have been devised by the lending camp, not the saving camp, so essentially it was always the intention to formulate a spread to yield more returns in the favour of the lenders.
If the two functions of saving and lending had remained separate, the management of the spread would have been more competitive, this is as modern economic theory now suggests.
Then, as lenders made more interest on loans, savers would have negotiated for higher interest on their savings. This would have kept the spread more equitable. But since the man holding the savings was also the same man doing the lending he was able to control the spread, and savers were forced to be content with whatever he gave them.
In those early days savers and lenders probably had no knowledge of what went on in either camp. This is still the state of things, a little regulation now makes things more transparent on either side, but the spread is still controlled by the single institution. Not to mention the setting of the market interest rates, still engineered in virtual obscurity.
Next, in this sophisticated world where security risks are covered by insurance companies, who by the way, are working the same spread control scheme on their customers (i.e. the good fortune of the many pays for the bad fortune of the few). What vital security aspect is he now talking about, certainly not against bank robbery.
Banking collapse and bankruptcy are essentially management issues and mainly have little to do with the physical security of deposits. The choices of liquidity are not compelling issues to raise in terms of having available funds to lend. With all the stress testing done on banks, the amount for lending that they can handle is still a sizable fraction of their total deposits.
Which brings me to the key issue, the unwillingness of banks to finance entrepreneurship and start-ups. The current economic development theory requires that the shift to entrepreneurship is imminent and becoming more critical, in almost all countries across the globe. Given the opportunities now emerging for innovation, the build-up of able human resources to marshal these technologies and the ready environments for development, there is unparalleled need for entrepreneurial empowerment.
This empowerment can only come from the funding of ideas and innovations, enough to create a vibrant business culture for ourselves. So, if banks are ill-prepared for this function, then their original purpose has become compromised, the public are growing more unbanked and under-served.
The SME funding solution he proposes is viable, but the money for business development still has to come fundamentally from the private sector and that comprises savings from private individuals or groups. Those who happen to have money in commercial banks, just as well. It’s just a shift in paradigm seeing the money as being in a commercial bank or in an investment bank, it’s the same private capital, so to speak.
Next issue, foreign commercial banks are withdrawing from the Region maybe because the legal and regulatory framework of the Region, as it applies to flexibility and business model agility is static and outmoded.
These banks here are literally barriers to FinTech development. Being the repository of all saving accounts they are barriers to their own customers being able to access their own funds, by more modern or more convenient means.
I am not that uninformed to think that Mr Farrell does not know all this. What I am inclined to think is that as a brilliant economic planner for the development of our future and a board member of these incumbent banks, he too cannot serve two masters.
As far as I’m concerned banks fit the category of public utilities since the services they provide drives to the heart of the public’s well–being. Like water, electricity and telecommunications they play a vital role in the quality of life one experiences. Their actions therefore must also be evaluated on the public value they provide.
John Thompson
St James