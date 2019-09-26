permit me to put on record that side of the personality of the late Dr Linda Baboolal which many may not know. Apart from the fact that for her years at St George’s College in the 50s under Mr Farrell, the principal, she was not only a brilliant pupil but also the most attractive and beautiful girl at St George’s possessing class and dignity.

Later in life I found her to be so natural and down to earth. Dr Baboolal grew up in a Christian home but she never lost touch with her Hindu heritage. She was a strong supporter of the Jayalakshmi Children’s Home and Sri Dattatreya Yoga Centre. Her strength of character and self-esteem no doubt had its origin in the genes which flowed in her bloodline and psyche to make her the outstanding woman she became.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lessons from Karen

Lessons from Karen

ON the heels of Hurricane Dorian, which delivered such telling blows on the people and infrastructure in the Bahamas, Tropical Storm Karen came swiftly, visiting us here in Trinidad and Tobago last Sunday.

Disorderly eating

Disorderly eating

Comfort food. What is it really? Is it the kind of meal we turn to when our spirits are low? Or do we yearn for it when we are feeling happy? Is it well served for both highs and lows? What is it about certain dishes that make us crave them depending on our mood?

Climate change clock ticking

Climate change clock ticking

In this space we never tire of stressing the importance of international action advocacy centred in the United Nations Climate Action Summit, with emphasis on the small island developing states like Jamaica.

Here’s a teachable moment

as a male Afro-Trinidadian well into my 60s, I am amazed that in 2019, Afro-Trini girls and young women have to deal with criticisms when they wear their hair in a “natural” style.

Citizens invested in refinery transparency

Citizens invested in refinery transparency

But once the speech was read by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert in Parliament last week Friday, once the patting of each other on the back by Government members was over in the tea room; and once the picong to the Opposition about San ­Fernando West being now sealed and Fyzabad now coming under threat and a People’s National ­Movement victory in the next election assured, the scepticism began to set in and the spectre of a monster of a political deal began to grow.