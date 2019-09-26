permit me to put on record that side of the personality of the late Dr Linda Baboolal which many may not know. Apart from the fact that for her years at St George’s College in the 50s under Mr Farrell, the principal, she was not only a brilliant pupil but also the most attractive and beautiful girl at St George’s possessing class and dignity.
Later in life I found her to be so natural and down to earth. Dr Baboolal grew up in a Christian home but she never lost touch with her Hindu heritage. She was a strong supporter of the Jayalakshmi Children’s Home and Sri Dattatreya Yoga Centre. Her strength of character and self-esteem no doubt had its origin in the genes which flowed in her bloodline and psyche to make her the outstanding woman she became.