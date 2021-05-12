Dr Rampaul stayed humble to the very end

The thought of Dr Maniram Rampaul evokes pleasant memories of the unpretentious life in Rio Claro in which he played an integral role to everyone, rich and poor alike. When someone dies, we tend to hyperbolise their life.
But as someone who grew up a stone’s throw away from his first established practice, in what was referred to as “back street”, I can honestly say none of the tributes is exaggerated.
At the time, a large segment of the town’s population consisted of impoverished people scratching out a living, and Dr Rampaul, regardless of whether or not you could have afforded to pay for his services, never turned anyone away.
I remember people waking him in the middle of the night, and he invariably responded.
In fact, he was our first family doctor and whenever any of us fell ill, he never hesitated to rush over to our home, like he did with all the townspeople who needed his care.
We weren’t rich or influential, but years later when my father passed away after we moved to San Fernando, he journeyed all the way from Rio Claro for the wake and funeral service.
The last time I saw him was at a funeral in Rio Claro, and he walked over to say hello and to ask how we were doing. To be honest, I never expected him to, and was pleasantly surprised.
Dr Rampaul, in spite of his status and wealth, remained humble to the end and will always be remembered as such.
He lived among the people of Rio Claro—rich and poor—and selflessly took care of everyone.
In life he comforted the sick and suffering, and there is no doubt in my mind he will ultimately find eternal rest.
I’m sure I speak for all the people of Rio Claro in saying he deserves a posthumous National Award for dedicated service to the community. After all, his death was a direct result of his caring spirit in treating those afflicted with the dreaded Covid-19.
To his family and friends, rest assured that his exemplary life will provide comfort.
RP Joseph
San Fernando