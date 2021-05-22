Dr Rampaul was a true patriot and humanitarian

Dr Maniram “Clifford” Rampaul was a passionate spiritual and social activist and humble to the very end.
A Hindu leader with an unbridled passion to serve his community and the people of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Rampaul, formerly of Rio Claro, passed away on May 10 at the age of 85 from Covid-19.
Dr Rampaul gained entry to Khalsa College in Bombay, now Mumbai, in India, to pursue a two-year pre-medicine course, and later was accepted at the reputable and esteemed Government Medical College of Amristar where he completed his MBBS in 1963. Prior to his sojourn to India, he graduated from Naparima College, San Fernando.
On his return to T&T, he worked at the San Fernando General Hospital for one year in 1964. On the advice of his late father, he later opened up his private practice in the rural community of Rio Claro in 1965, living upstairs his office.
He was never bothered about sick people calling him at nights for service. That he did with grace, love and a deep compulsion in the name of service which flowed from his mortal heart—day or night, without a fee most times. His clientele was basically agricultural and poor farmers, most of whom were not sure of a meal for themselves or their families. But that did not deter him.
In his foray as a medical professional, Dr Rampaul served in several positions as acting district medical officer and senior medical officer at the Mayaro District Hospital for 15 years, and his duties included serving at medical clinics in Rio Claro, Biche, Brothers Road, Mayaro and Guayaguayare, remote areas in our country. Today, his name continues to echo in the ears and hearts of people in the Nariva/Mayaro region.
He was president of the Sathya Sai Organisation for several years, and served under the leadership of respected legal luminary and former member of Parliament the late Tajmool Hosein, who was part of the Independence Constitutional Conference in 1962 in England, which resulted in T&T becoming an independent nation on August 31, 1962.
Prior to being president of the Sathya Sai Organisation, Dr Rampaul was chairman of the Rio Claro Centre, and later as chairman of the south-east region, and his early developmental work within the organisation is well noted by all Sathya Sai Baba devotees in T&T.
His compassion for service was not limited in medicine. but also in community empowerment such as the Boy Scouts movement, for which he was awarded a medal of merit, the Kiwanis Club of Rio Claro, Habitat for Humanity, civic programmes in the community and internationally, in the Walk for Hunger group.
Dr Rampaul was in the forefront of poverty eradication and was appointed an executive member of the ECHO programme headed by Dr Brinsley Samaroo, who was a senior minister of the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government (1986-1991), and similar programmes aimed at giving assistance to the needy in communities.
Dr Rampaul, Prof Dr Brinsley Samaroo (Chaconia Medal) and Winston Dookeran ORTT, PBS and now Professor of Practice, International Relations Institute, The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, who was also a senior government minister from 1986 to 1991, and later 2010 to 2015, were considered the three wise men from East Trinidad.
Dr Rampaul’s love for humanity resonates with that of the late German Dr Albert Schweitzer, who gave up a lucrative medical practice and travelled to Gabon, in the middle of Africa, and worked with the leprosy-affected communities. He had coined the phrase “reverence for life”. Dr Rampaul, like Dr Schweitzer, lived and practised this ideology.
Dr Rampaul’s name is well etched as a progressive medical practitioner and humanitarian whose heart melted whenever he was called to serve—the spirit of humanitarianism, a feature not too prominent in today’s society—for he revered everyone’s life as his. A true patriot and a messenger of Sathya Sai Baba in the pursuit of eternal happiness, truth, love, benevolence and human kindness.
Paras Ramoutar
via e-mail