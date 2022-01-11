Dr Reeza Mohammed a true pioneer

Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) pays our deepest respects to a former minister of agriculture, land and marine resources (1995-1999), Dr Reeza Mohammed.
Dr Mohammed goes down in history as the man who pioneered inclusion, stakeholder empowerment and public participation in government affairs and public administration.
Dr Mohammed was the only minister of agriculture who has ever embraced the principle of inclusiveness through his appointment of the Multi-stakeholder Monitoring and Advisory Committee (MAC), which led to the passage of the Fisheries (Control of Demersal Trawling) Regulations, in 2002, as well as a range of other sustainable development initiatives.
The MAC was the first committee ever convened which co-managed the function, policy and direction of a government division. Under his watch, primary stakeholders including the Shrimp Trawler Association, the Long Liner Association, the Pleasure Boat Fishers and stakeholders from all of east, west, north and southern coasts and Tobago sat alongside the Fisheries Division, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Environmental Management Authority, Institute of Marine Affairs and The Caribbean Industrial Research Institute to form the MAC.
Dr Mohammed considered the opinion of the stakeholders and paid more than lip service to the principle of public participation and inclusion, which had empowered all of our primary stakeholders and grassroots fishermen to take a greater interest and to disseminate information back to their communities.
This committee had informed the ministry and the minister first-hand with reliable stakeholder feedback on proposed plans and operating procedures that already existed, and it created harmony in the ministry, where members of all the political spectrums were included in face-to-face discussions with all of the regulators as well as all the primary fishery stakeholders from T&T.
It was the only time we are aware that the fishery functioned so smoothly and there was hope the future was progressive and sustainable, and that legislation would be accommodating and inclusive of the concerns that existed at that time. From then until now, we have been left like a ship without an anchor, drifting without bearing, without hope and without certainty of the outcome.
On his exit from the ministry, and after the removal of the Panday government, the Manning administration disbanded the MAC without notice and without any acknowledgment of its operation, function, and merit.
May Dr Reeza Mohammed rest in peace. Our prayers are with his family at this time.
Gary Aboud
corporate secretary, FFOS