Dr Williams’ contagious short-sightedness

Economic cycles are the irregular expansion and contraction of the economy, and determines the overall state of the nation. These states are affected by fiscal and monetary factors such as GDP (gross domestic pro­duct), interest rates, total employment and consumer spending. The outcome is either a stable economy, a boom or recession.

Trinidad and Tobago’s current recession started in 2016, and to date, it has steadily worsened. The econo­mic impact has been devastating: massive retrenchment, rising food and fuel prices, closure of businesses, and poor road and infrastructure maintenance.

Economists posit one explanation for recession as unpredictable global activities influencing local economies. This theory gives governments compelling excuses for our economic downturn, such as the war in Ukraine and the recent oil discoveries in Guyana which affect global trade, or the pandemic.

The argument whether recessions can be curtailed is one that hinges on whether governments are engaged in short-term or long-term economic policies, whether they are creative in their economic strategies, how effective they are in diversifying the economy, and how prudent they are in managing the resources of the country. Let’s explore this further.

I vividly remember, while walking to primary school one morning in the late 1970s, hearing my neighbours boasting, “Money eh no problem!” These words were echoed by many, following a broadcast from the then prime minister Dr Eric Williams. From then to now, this phrase has become etched in my mind as I am sure it has with many citizens.

Dr Williams’ remark was motiva­ted by our lucrative oil revenues. In 1970, T&T earned $29 million from oil exports, but by 1979, that income had bloated to $920 million. For a country of barely 1.2 million people then, that was a lot of money to spend, and many will argue that Dr Williams’ statement was justified at the time.

While accurately representing the country’s current revenue, history has proven that Dr Williams’ vision was short-sighted. For the years to follow, he placed the country’s survival solely on oil revenues, and the statement effectively transferred his attitude of complacency to citizens and successive prime ministers.

As a renowned scholar, Dr Williams would have been cognisant of economic cycles, yet his decisions ignored such knowledge. The average housewife understands basic econo­mic concepts and can appreciate that oil prices will one day drop for multifarious reasons, or that we will eventually run out of oil.

In 1982, when oil prices dropped to unprecedented levels, so too did economic activities, and T&T plunged into years of devastating recession. It may be difficult to comprehend how a sudden drop in oil price caused an instantaneous economic depression. Where did all the oil revenues from the 1970s that Dr Williams boasted about go? How come we did not have sufficient savings to act as a buffer that would have allowed him to manage the country’s affairs, at least for the few years to follow?

From 1982, our economy would have endured several cycles of rise and fall. However, it appears that Dr Williams’ lack of vision or short-sightedness was contagious as successive prime ministers have failed to plan for future downturns. Clearly, after several cycles of economic joy and pain, still no lessons have been learnt. Dr Williams has gone to the grave, but his psyche of “money eh no problem” continues to haunt us.

For how much longer would we live for the moment, depending on the mighty oil dollar to save the day? Today, there is still only superficial talk of diversification. Our sugar cane industry has been destroyed and Caroni lands are now utilised mainly for housing towards political gains; tourism continues to be a talk-shop topic as spiralling crime taints T&T’s reputation internationally; our abundance of natural resources: the pitch lake, lumber, agriculture, fishing, manufacturing and many more are critically underdeveloped as import duties rise and foreign exchange restricted.

Compared to prosperous economies like Singapore and Dubai, “underdeveloped” is the ideal adjective to describe our failed state. Some contend that Dr Williams’ intention was to keep his supporters in a state of perpetual dependence on the government, in order to advance his oligarchy’s political ambitions. If that is true, when will we wake up and smell the coffee?

We must realise that our economic disasters are intertwined in a web of systematic failures, propelled by political arrogance, racial disharmony, constitutional insanities and social discrimination.

Without the will of the people to progress beyond tribal politics, the lower class will continue to increase and the upper echelon be confined to a few. Without a change in mindset and a long-term vision that would harness our natural and human resources, beyond petroleum, we will continue to be stuck in this state of recession.

If the politicians don’t have the will to make the change, then we should have the will to change them.

Dr Ramchand

Rampersad

El Socorro

