Congratulations to PM Rowley for finally materialising the Dragon Gas deal with Venezuela after four years of challenges with US sanctions. However, the pendulum of mixed reactions to the Dragon Natural Gas field raises more concern than hope. This secret deal has kept us in the dark with no transparency, accountability or oversight.
How could PM Rowley state that T&T can benefit to the tune of around US$450 million but doesn’t explain how and on the same day it is reported that the value of the Dragon field is US$1 billion?
Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) questions:
1. What is the value of the well-head royalty to be paid at the point of extraction in the Dragon Field, in Venezuela and who will pay it?
2. Who will finance the US$100m 17km pipeline and pumping infrastructure with pumping stations, safety, control and metering systems from the Dragon Gas Field to the Shell Hibiscus platform in T&T waters?
3. Shell is the Dragon Field licensee/extractor. As such, what is Shell’s selling price to T&T?
4. Since Shell owns the pipeline from North West Hibiscus Field to ALNG, what will Shell charge T&T for the pipeline transmission which is 95 per cent of the total pipeline distance?
5. How much and at what price will the gas be sold to the Dominican Republic and Jamaica? Who will sell it? Will it be an ALNG or a T&T sale? Did Dr Rowley even inform these countries? It was reported on Wednesday February 1, 2023, that the Jamaican Minister of Energy stated that he is “unaware of the gas deal”.
6. How much gas will be made available to ALNG Train IV after all of the other recipients are supplied? If NGC only owns a minuscule shareholding (11.11 per cent) with Shell (51.1 per cent) and British Petroleum (37.78 per cent) then who really will stand to make a windfall?
7. PLIPDECO’s downstream chemical tenants enjoy extended tax holidays. What volume and at what price will the gas be sold to these tax-exempt entities? Who will sell it, ALNG or T&T? Subsidies to these chemical industries benefit the US market, not us. With every worker and locally owned business choking under a string of taxes, what tax rate do downstream chemical industries pay? Are we supplying subsidised gas to the downstream sector that basks in tax holidays?
8. The US sanctions prohibit cash payments yet we are led to believe that Dr Rowley’s team negotiated food and medical supplies for gas. From where, at what cost, and by what means will T&T get this food and medicine to supply to Venezuela? Without any standards for procurement, relevant legislation or oversight will we not continue to suffer the same corruption fate?
9. What does the US get out of this deal? Is this gas venture about Caricom sustainability or more about US energy security, the US stock market and Shell/BP shareholders?
The US Government have “a clear-eyed view of their own interest” but who is protecting ours? The Atlantic Council Global Energy Centre says it could be several years before the project materialises yet PM Rowley confirmed the license is initially for two years.
The Maduro/Chavez regime has pauperised this once rich Bolivarian republic and now, with tails between our legs we crawl behind the US in surrendering scruples to trade with these brutal “dictators”? Is it really a humanitarian gesture to bow to the US restriction that we can only trade food and medicine for gas when the Maduro regime fattens its supporters while starving its opposition?
PM Rowley, what exactly do we earn? According to Anthony Paul, one of Trinidad’s most notable energy experts, “aside from glib statements of gas going to market, I have not seen any indication as to how T&T will generate revenue or how much of it will be retained by/in T&T. As we know, the major gas producers pay little to no taxes in T&T”. Have our political negotiators safeguarded our national patrimony of are we continuing the vicious cycle of corruption where 50 years ago we sold the lucrative Soldado fields for US$50,000 and a blond/brunette escort when even today there are still literally dozens of platforms?
It’s no wonder that OXFAMS 2022 International Report states that “the richest one per cent of the planet grabbed nearly 2/3 of all new wealth worth 42Trillion USD…..almost as much money as the bottom 99 per cent of the world’s population”.
Instead of promising wealth with slippery fingers buying and selling behind closed doors, we need contract transparency and a global comparative analysis of the value of royalty for volume extracted.