Dragon deal no quick fix for T&T

Permit me to bring some clarity to an urgent matter around the Dragon gas field.
I first want to reassert the position of the United National Congress (UNC) on this matter.
I take note of the narrative that the UNC Opposition is bashing/criticising the Dragon field opportunity. This is a false narrative.
At no time has the UNC taken a position that the lifting of partial sanctions and access to the Dragon gas field is anything other than a great opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago.
However, as a constitutional Opposition, we are not a rubber stamp for the Government. Our primary role is to scrutinise each and every decision. We have a duty and mandate to hold the Government to account.
After careful analysis of all the issues, we have expressed credible concerns on peripheral matters around the granting of the permission by the US Treasury Department to have access to the field for development.
While the announcement is welcomed and holds excellent potential for the country’s energy future, it is not a quick fix from the current grim industry realities plaguing the sector.
While the UNC is heartened at the approval for monetising the Dragon field, we note that the PNM (People’s National Movement) Government is still bungling with respect to measures to place the energy sector on a growth path.
The addition of 350 million standard cubic feet of feedstock from Dragon is a positive development, especially for the long-suffering manufacturers of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
We are also aware of the global demand for cheap, clean fuel. The tightening supply of Russian gas is good news for Trinidad and Tobago and its capacity to fill some of that void and be a major player in regional energy supply and security.
The UNC National Transformation Plan of 2020 focused on friendlier fiscal regimes for new and existing operators in the deep-water fields.
A UNC government would create new and improved legislative policy mechanics to bring unsanctioned fields into production within much shorter time frames than currently exist. It is worth noting that Guyana was able to accomplish this in four-to-five-year windows.
The UNC remains committed to the development of the oil and gas sector in Trinidad and Tobago.
We look forward to the decarbonising of the sector and improved fiscal regimes for near-shore and deep-water exploration.
We urge the Government to work towards shorter horizon windows as capital has newer, low-cost emerging hydrocarbon fields and options for investments in renewables.
In summary, the UNC has not criticised the Dragon gas field opportunity but has expressed concerns about matters surrounding the granting of permission for access to the field and for developmental challenges regarding the constraints as set out by the US Treasury Department.
We are also deeply concerned by the silence of the Government in Caracas almost after one week of the US announcement.
The UNC sees the opportunity as a positive development for Trinidad and Tobago’s energy future, but notes that the Government’s handling of measures to place the energy sector on a growth path is still lacking.
Dragon deal no quick fix for T&T