I note from a newspaper report that BHP did not strike oil with the deep water well “Broadside”.
Trinidad and Tobago in the past has had similar unfortunate experiences like this, but continued to explore in drilling for oil.
One must remember that our oil refineries supplied some of the aviation fuel for the “Spitfire” planes that assisted in winning the battle of Britain so Hitler of Germany did not conquer England after he had conquered France in the in Second World War. Instead he turned his attention to trying to conquer Russia, which eventually lead to Hitler of Germany being defeated by the allies.
I hope BHP will try again at drilling other wells which will be successful.
I was also pleased to see that the price of natural gas has increased to US$3.35 per thousand cubic feet on Friday.
The future looks bright for Trinidad and Tobago, so we thank God for his blessings.
Anthony Arrindell
via e-mail