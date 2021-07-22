The mass vaccination event as conducted by Proman at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday was a model of supreme efficiency.

Arriving for my 9 a.m. appointment at 8.53 a.m. and joining the traffic line, it was a continuous flow with extremely helpful personnel ensuring no delay.

Everyone was extremely cordial, knowledgeable and seemed so well trained and suited to the task at hand. There was no delay or vexing questions, as the flow was so well directed.

Directions were quite easily understood, making for completion of the entire process within one hour, inclusive of observation time of 15 minutes.

The entire Proman team deserves highest commendation and appreciation for the conduct of the exercise. As if to complete the event, the available snack was the “icing on the cake”. The exercise was a model of effective planning and implementation, and those of us attended to were truly blessed. Our country possesses great people, as seen yesterday.

Let us continue to aspire and achieve.

Lennox Sirjuesingh

Chaguanas

Tobago’s best option for now

Tobago’s best option for now

Between the electoral deadlock in Tobago and the gridlock in parliament, the Government’s decision to press ahead with the option of sending Tobago back to the polls with an additional three seats makes sense.

Too many mixed messages about virus

AS the world moves into the second year of the coronavirus with millions being afflicted with the deadly disease, many theories as to the cause and cure have been spreading.

Haiti: more trouble ahead?

Haiti: more trouble ahead?

The funeral of Haiti’s former president Jovenel Moïse is scheduled for today in Cap Haitien, his country’s second city and his own home base.

But in his troubled country, even that event looks precarious.

On Wednesday, locals in Cap Haitien threw stones at the motorised convoy of the national police chief Léon Charles. They were angry that Charles had not prevented Moïse’s killing on July 7, or done more to find the ­culprits.

Cuba’s remarkable and heroic revolution

Cuba’s remarkable and heroic revolution

The protests in Cuba, fuelled by unlawful, imperialist economic sanctions and carried out by a small minority in a nation of 11 million people in relation to certain shortages of commodities for life and living, bring into focus again the remarkable and heroic achievements of the Cuban people and their revolution despite monumental challenges.

Name National Library after Bro Resistance

AS Trinidad and Tobago rallies once again to deal with the irretrievable loss of another one of our cultural icons, Lutalo Masimba, aka Brother Resistance, it seems a most fitting tribute to this musical genius would be the renaming of the National Library in Port of Spain.

Too much dependence on Govt

Your editorial on June 20, “Can Government afford recovery spending?”, asserts “there can be little debate that the Government was justified in expanding expenditure” to address the challenges associated with the coronavirus. I disagree. There is room for a lot of debate.