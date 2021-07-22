The mass vaccination event as conducted by Proman at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday was a model of supreme efficiency.
Arriving for my 9 a.m. appointment at 8.53 a.m. and joining the traffic line, it was a continuous flow with extremely helpful personnel ensuring no delay.
Everyone was extremely cordial, knowledgeable and seemed so well trained and suited to the task at hand. There was no delay or vexing questions, as the flow was so well directed.
Directions were quite easily understood, making for completion of the entire process within one hour, inclusive of observation time of 15 minutes.
The entire Proman team deserves highest commendation and appreciation for the conduct of the exercise. As if to complete the event, the available snack was the “icing on the cake”. The exercise was a model of effective planning and implementation, and those of us attended to were truly blessed. Our country possesses great people, as seen yesterday.
Let us continue to aspire and achieve.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
Chaguanas