Driven to state of disbelief

Recently, I was literally driven to a state of believing that Trinidad has arrived at a point of total hopelessness. I am referring to a drive I took from Diego Martin to Port of Spain.
On my arrival at the Diego Martin Main Road and Morne Coco Road intersection, cars were either proceeding through the red light or blocking the intersection (this is just outside the police station). As I proceeded along the foreshore, approaching the intersection with Dennis Mahabir/Wrightson Road, cars were using the shoulder or left turn lane to jump ahead of traffic heading straight.
I turned up Rosalino Street and at the three-way stop at Robert Street, drivers were ignoring the stop sign and rushing through as though there was no intersection. I proceeded right onto Tragarete Road and turned left after the Oval, then proceeded onto Sweet Briar Road, only to see drivers ignoring the stop signs and zipping through the intersections.
Lastly, I turned onto Maraval Road and proceeded onto French Street to Wrightson Road, only to be blocked by another inconsiderate driver who could not proceed through the intersection and could have backed up, but obviously felt that no one else mattered.
At no time during my drive did I see a police officer either in a car, on a motorcycle or on foot. Neither did I see a traffic warden. Come to think about it, what ever became of them?
These habits did not develop overnight but have been festering for a long time, and it is time to get serious about them.
Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, these are very basic things that could be curbed if only officers are placed at strategic points, issuing tickets to all who flaunt the law (no exceptions), and then Minister Colm Imbert would not have to levy so many taxes on the public.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin