Here we go again. After “the tale of the dangerous light pole”, we now hear that the M2 Ring Road “is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the country”.
This, after another tragic accident in which (according to police) the driver “lost control” and two people lost their lives.
One may reasonably ask, how can a driver “lose control” in broad daylight (3.45 p.m.), in sunny conditions if driving within the 50kph speed limit and with “due care and attention”?
I use the M2 every once in a while, usually more out of necessity than choice. I have never found the road to be dangerous but many of the drivers who use it are. (Hence my decision to avoid it as much as possible.) The speed limit is 50kph but a high percentage of drivers easily exceed 80kph.
(As an aside, when the limit is too low, drivers may think, “If I’m going to exceed the limit, anyway, the amount does not matter.”
So I would recommend a more practical limit of 65kph, rather than 50kph, for the M2 and some others as well.)
Most times drivers get away with speeding (not getting in an accident or stopped by the police). But, as everyone should know, all it takes to reach Neverland is one mistake, one bad judgment, one pothole which you try to avoid at high speed, one depression and your vehicle goes airborne and, of course, one irresponsible driver. And you’ll never get another chance to make up for that mistake, to say you’re sorry.
We’re not alone. A few days ago, after a police officer and a firefighter were killed while working the scene of an accident in icy conditions in Lubbock, Texas, USA, the fire chief was forced to lament: “If people would respect road conditions, things like this wouldn’t have to happen.”
Perhaps there is something to be gained from having bad roads, after all. It’s the only sure way to force some drivers to slow down. Then, again, it’s a bit unfair for responsible ones to pay for the recklessness of others.
One could also argue that our roads are generally so bad, forcing drivers to crawl, that a smooth piece of road is an invitation to some to make up for lost time. So, good roads, please.
After the “light pole” accident, Arrive Alive (AA) recommended “moving back” all electricity poles, in order to “save lives”. I asked then if having to travel a few extra yards to hit a pole would make any difference to an errant vehicle.
In the M2 accident, the car hit a truck. Using its own “logic”, I eagerly await AA’s recommendation for the removal of all trucks from the nation’s roadways.