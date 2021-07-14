This Government repeatedly demonstrates that it has no feeling for the trials of ordinary citizens.
This is evident by the callousness of its responses to criticisms of the totally insensitive decisions of certain ministers who chose to purchase luxury vehicles while so many of our people are starving.
It appears to some of us that even the Prime Minister seems to care little for the repeated cries of people who are unable to feed themselves or their families.
At the very least, there should be a recognition that flaunting one’s preferential benefits is bad for morale among the less fortunate in the society.
Are we now going to be treated to a flagrant display of every member of Government buying luxury vehicles because they have “earned it”?
One would hope the Prime Minister would have a discreet word with the ministers and advise them the purchase of the vehicle should not be taken as an opportunity to flaunt one’s position.
Times are hard enough for the citizens of our country, and we should be seeking to reassure them of the Government’s commitment to protect and promote the benefit and welfare of every one of them.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail