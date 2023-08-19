Driving Tobagonians away

In November 2019, I had written of what was to come between Trinidad and Tobago.
The astute observer would have noticed that ever since Tobagonians kicked out the People’s National Movement from the Tobago House of Assembly in December 2021, there has been a clear, upward escalation of tensions between the two islands.
Everything that is happening right now will drive Tobagonians further away from Trinidad.
Most Trinidadians do not know or care to understand the Tobagonian culture. It is very different from Trinidad’s.
My fellow letter writer Lynette Joseph, among others, in two separate letters, has questioned Tobago’s ability to self-govern.
Let me put it this way. When the time comes for Tobago to break completely away from Trinidad, Tobagonians will not be the ones crying.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope