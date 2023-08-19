Driving Tobagonians away

In November 2019, I had written of what was to come between Trinidad and Tobago.

The astute observer would have noticed that ever since Tobagonians kicked out the People’s National Movement from the Tobago House of Assembly in December 2021, there has been a clear, upward escalation of tensions between the two islands.

Everything that is happening right now will drive Tobagonians further away from Trinidad.

Most Trinidadians do not know or care to understand the Tobagonian culture. It is very different from Trinidad’s.

My fellow letter writer Lyn­ette Joseph, among others, in two separate letters, has questioned Tobago’s ability to self-govern.

Let me put it this way. When the time comes for Tobago to break completely away from Trinidad, Tobagonians will not be the ones crying.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

Between flood and blood

Between flood and blood

With at least six murders in the last 24 hours, the suggestion that crime is being sensationalised to the detriment of the country’s international image can only be described as a case of wilful self-delusion. The facts are sensational enough to speak for themselves without having to be dressed up with hyperbole, and no amount of burying our heads in the sand will alter this reality.

Stagnation reconfirmed

Stagnation reconfirmed

As was widely expected, the local government election (LGE) resulted in a repeat of the control of the 14 local government bodies being split 7-7 between the PNM and UNC. Crumbs of votes were sprinkled on the minor parties.

We have reconfirmed our propensity to condemn ourselves to continued political stagnation.

On the road to 2025

On the road to 2025

Notwithstanding low voter turnout and a repetition of the 7-7 tie, the results of the 2023 local government election produced significant pointers for general election 2025. Principal among these is the fact that the political accommodation worked. The United National Congress (UNC) and the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) together gained 59,000 votes more than the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM).

The cult of us vs them

The cult of us vs them

Back when Donald Trump was voted president of the United States, a then-work colleague was very open in his admiration of the new leader. A black Trinidadian man who was obviously self-conscious about his height, he saw himself reflected and represented in a six-foot-tall white American billionaire.

Stop romanticising the non-voter

Another election has come and gone, and this time, almost 70 per cent of the population chose not to vote, for one vague reason or another.

This was perhaps the most dramatic representation of the demographic, that usually hovers around 40-50 per cent each election, who consistently refuse to participate in the democratic process.

