Drunk words are sober thoughts

While slurping my red Solo and watching the 7 p.m. newscast on TV6 on Monday, I didn’t choke when Camille Robinson-Regis said during an address that a gentleman called “Tewarie” is her friend even though his last name is “Tewarie”. I’d love to hear the flag-bearer for the PNM, Lynette Joseph, play spin-doctor and try to sanitise her statement.
You know, it doesn’t matter. Like the mocking of Ms Persad-Bissessar’s middle name, banning open-pyre cremations, geographical discrimination, the yellow sari episode, her (Camille’s) obsession of indentureship being “easier” over slavery and as far back the cowshed inferences from Eric Williams, to name a few.
Apparently, racism is only experienced by the PNM and not towards anyone else.
So, Camille, is Sinanan your friend? What about Bharath, Sagramsingh-Sooklal or Baksh? Surely, Kangaloo is your good, good friend, even though her last name is Kangaloo.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas