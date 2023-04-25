Duke and his warped views

There is a healthy ongoing debate as to whether or not current Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine should call fresh elections, given that he and 13 other elected members of the THA contested and won the last THA elections as candidates of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

However, they have all since resigned from that political party, and are in the process of registering with the EBC a new political party to which they will be affiliated.

It is quite obvious that there is no statutory law mandating a return to the polls. Political scientists, lawyers and the Prime Minister, among other influencers who have commented on this matter, have accepted that fact.

Where they differ is on whether it is ethically appropriate for the Chief Secretary and those 13 other elected members to resign from the political party on whose ticket they contested and won the elections and not seek a fresh mandate.

I do not wish to enter into that debate at this time. How­ever, suffice it to say, we operate a Westminster-style democracy whereby certain ethical considerations or “conventions” which are not legally enforceable, nonetheless, are universally observed.

What is the focus of my letter is a report in the local news media that Mr Watson Duke has indicated if the PM were not so weak he would withhold cash from the THA and force an election (Newsday, April 25, 2023).

What Mr Duke is recommending to the PM is, without a doubt, illegal, immoral and unethical. The PM has no justification for taking such action. What frightens me is that Mr Duke has made it known that he is an aspirant for the office of PM.

Is that how he intends to govern the country if he attains the position of PM? With that mindset, in my view, Mr Duke ought to have no place in our nation’s politics and government.

At one level, I have some sympathy for the Chief Secretary and the 13 other elected members who have resigned from the PDP, given Mr Duke’s warped views. However, Mr Duke was not an unknown quantity prior to their association with him.

Accordingly, I am reminded of the old adage: show me your companion and I will tell you who you are.

Louis W Williams

St Augustine

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nation awaits symposium action plan

Now that the Caricom symposium has concluded and our regional leaders have had an opportunity to renew acquaintances, it is time to see implementation of short-term plans to deal with crime.

Demand more of your politicians

It was Woodrow Wilson who ­insisted there is a need for transparency in government. He pointed out the people have a right to know what the true state of affairs is, and what their representatives were doing on their behalf. He said, “Government ought to be all outside and no inside... Everybody knows that corruption thrives in secret places, and avoids public places, and we believe it a fair presumption that secrecy means impropriety.”

Duke and his warped views

There is a healthy ongoing debate as to whether or not current Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine should call fresh elections, given that he and 13 other elected members of the THA contested and won the last THA elections as candidates of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

Climate change and ‘rewilding’ our planet

In A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision for the Future, world renowned biologist, natural historian and author Sir David Attenborough cited that in 1937, the world population was 2.3 billion people, with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere measuring 280 parts per million and remaining wilderness at 66 per cent.

Thanks for sharing the beauty of Islam

I read a column in the Saturday Express written by Anna Ramdass, “Fasting and my spiritual awakening”, that moved me to tears.

As an avid reader of the Express, I must say it was refreshing to read something written from the heart, and Ms Ramdass referred to hadiths that I’m sure not even some Muslims are knowledgeable about.