Duke and his warped views

There is a healthy ongoing debate as to whether or not current Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine should call fresh elections, given that he and 13 other elected members of the THA contested and won the last THA elections as candidates of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
However, they have all since resigned from that political party, and are in the process of registering with the EBC a new political party to which they will be affiliated.
It is quite obvious that there is no statutory law mandating a return to the polls. Political scientists, lawyers and the Prime Minister, among other influencers who have commented on this matter, have accepted that fact.
Where they differ is on whether it is ethically appropriate for the Chief Secretary and those 13 other elected members to resign from the political party on whose ticket they contested and won the elections and not seek a fresh mandate.
I do not wish to enter into that debate at this time. However, suffice it to say, we operate a Westminster-style democracy whereby certain ethical considerations or “conventions” which are not legally enforceable, nonetheless, are universally observed.
What is the focus of my letter is a report in the local news media that Mr Watson Duke has indicated if the PM were not so weak he would withhold cash from the THA and force an election (Newsday, April 25, 2023).
What Mr Duke is recommending to the PM is, without a doubt, illegal, immoral and unethical. The PM has no justification for taking such action. What frightens me is that Mr Duke has made it known that he is an aspirant for the office of PM.
Is that how he intends to govern the country if he attains the position of PM? With that mindset, in my view, Mr Duke ought to have no place in our nation’s politics and government.
At one level, I have some sympathy for the Chief Secretary and the 13 other elected members who have resigned from the PDP, given Mr Duke’s warped views. However, Mr Duke was not an unknown quantity prior to their association with him.
Accordingly, I am reminded of the old adage: show me your companion and I will tell you who you are.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine