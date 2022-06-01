Dump the Privy Council

For years, I have been against using the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as our final appellate court. I argued (mostly with myself) should I trust the impartiality of local judges (some of whom could be political appointees), who may have prejudiced opinions about local cases and those involved?
How do the UK’s Supreme Court, Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) and the US Supreme Court (USSC) compare? On the one hand, the JCPC members are selected by a Judicial Committee and retire at 70. On the other hand, in the United States, the United States Supreme Court members are the president’s political appointees with lifetime tenure. Luckily, the CCJ is fashioned after the JCPC.
The CCJ judges are appointed by the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission and retire at 72 (extendible to 75). Compared to the Privy Council, which uses five judges for matters dealing with Commonwealth cases, the CCJ has a panel of seven judges with one female judge. Is it possible that there could be local political coercion by a judge on the CCJ? Since most judges are from different countries, that is extremely unlikely. The president, The Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, is a native of St Vincent and the Grenadines; The Honourable Mr Justice Wit is from the Netherlands; The Honourable Mr Justice Winston Charles Anderson is of Jamaican nationality; The Honourable Mme Justice Maureen Rajnauth is the first woman citizen of Trinidad and Tobago to be appointed to the CCJ bench; The Honourable Mr Justice Denys Barrow is a citizen of Belize; The Honourable Mr Justice Andrew Burgess is a native of Barbados; The Honourable Mr Justice Peter Jamadar is from Trinidad and Tobago.
The case for making the CCJ our final arbiter of justice in T&T can be stated in terms of financial and judicial expediency. The cost of hiring lawyers to advocate a case at the Privy Council can be prohibitive when travel to London, hotels, etc, is considered. However, the citizens of T&T are lucky indeed to have the CCJ based right here in Port of Spain. While I may never even contemplate filing a case with the Privy Council, I will undoubtedly consider filing one in Port of Spain if I am ever placed in a position of appealing a local court ruling. After all, what do the lords and ladies of London care about the people of T&T? To them, we are a remote British Commonwealth country which many know little of and could care even less about. They do not know or understand our culture, and rely on a lawyer to explain the subtleties of our twin-island state and the people therein.
Therefore, I am now advocating for dumping the Privy Council and using our own CCJ, and leaving the UK to the tender mercies of their own Privy Council.