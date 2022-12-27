Dutch apology did not go far enough

The following statement is issued by Prof Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, and chairman of the Caricom Reparations Commission, in response to an apology for African enslavement issued by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on behalf of The Kingdom of the Netherlands on December 19, 2022:

It has been near a decade since the governments of Caricom established a Reparations Commission to promote regional and global understanding of the enslavement of African people and native genocide with the objective of securing reparatory justice and development for the still suffering people of the Caribbean.

With the formal apology from the Dutch Prime Minister acknowledging that the transatlantic slave trade in enchained African bodies and chattel enslavement were crimes against humanity, the reparatory justice movement has moved into a new phase.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte must be commended for this enlightened development that establishes The Netherlands as the European country best poised to bring global leadership to this long and sustained call for justice. His statement moves us closer to closure in respect of the crippling, criminal chapter in human history.

We recognise, however, that this development is best understood as an internal conversation within the Dutch state. The Prime Minister did not bring to the table those who are the survivors of the crimes. The victim communities in the Caribbean and African are not stakeholders to this statement.

Historic though it is, the statement is flawed on the basis that the Prime Minister did not seek the organised input and support of the Caribbean. The unilateralism of the apology and acknowledgments must now move to a multilateral basis. The marginalisation of these victim communities will undoubtedly be experienced as an ongoing approach steeped in the imperial culture we are seeking to replace with a deeper democratic sensibility.

The Dutch state was Europe’s pioneer of the global slavery enterprise. For most of the 17th century it monopolised the transatlantic slave trade and provided the finance and technology that enabled the English, French, Spanish and Portuguese to establish their own slave-based empires. As a result, Amsterdam became the financial centre of Europe and the leading supplier globally of capital for colonisation.

The national enrichment from African enslavement was large and unprecedented. The Dutch community, with the slavery wealth derived from human enslavement, and crimes against humanity, became a sustained developed nation. It continues to be an imperial nation holding Caribbean people impoverished in colonial bondage.

Critically, nonetheless, we acknowledge that the honourable Prime Minister described his statement as ending with a ‘comma’ rather than a ‘full stop’. This metaphor is encouraging and offers hope for the future. The Caricom Reparations Commission is keen to enable the Prime Minister to complete the Dutch sentence. It looks forward to the next step which must be a dialogue with nations and communities that continue to suffer and expect to be treated with the dignity of participation in the dialogue.

Clarity needed on CIF

Clarity needed on CIF

Next month, over 6,000 unitholders of the CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) are scheduled to start receiving the proceeds from the redemption of their investments in the Fund.

Established in 2012, the CIF was part of an innovative plan, initiated under the People’s Partnership administration, to bail out investors in what came to be known as the Short-Term Investment Products (STIPs) sold by CLICO and British American Trinidad.

Well said, Justice Seepersad

As chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission, it was most heartening to read and reflect on the powerful message delivered by the Honourable Mr Justice Frank Seepersad.

I consider the message in that article on his call for reconciliation between races to be most timely in a period of our national life when we are faced with a number of challenges that can potentially undermine and diminish the advancements we have achieved since our Independence in 1962.

Poor conditions at senior citizens homes

While the United National Congress is making points about children’s homes in T&T, there is also the issue of senior citizens homes.

Many of the private senior citizens homes are left unguarded by the authorities. The Opposition and the present administrative should pay close attention to what is going on in the private senior citizens homes.

Pounding noise from QPCC on Boxing Day

All on precious holidays, enjoy the serenity, peace be with you.

Surely the Queen’s Park Cricket Club must be aware of the booming bass emanating from there now at 12.24 p.m. on December 26, 2022, Boxing Day.

Why, why must it be this loud to disturb an entire neighbourhood, resounding through our homes and chests?

Go, Madam President, go

Whereas I note that the term of Her Excellency will end in January 2023 and the Electoral College will meet to elect a new President, it goes without saying that already this does not augur well for a happy new year.

Quite aside from the rumour that a serving politician may step down and seek such election, which will only be met with the loudest chorus of dissent and disgust ever heard in the Caribbean, with the exception of Haiti, I do not expect anything but acute political discord, animosity, political partisanship and mudslinging of the highest order.

Be that as it may, I would be among the first to say goodbye to Her Excellency.