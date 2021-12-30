Earlier, speedier Covid testing needed

The increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases that continue to alarm us have given rise to numerous solutions offered by various experts and the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 team.

There is the recurring admo­nition by all of them to the population to get vaccinated. There are even calls to legislate mandatory vaccination.

There is now a plethora of advertisements in the media showing prominent members of the society encouraging the public to get vaccinated. This is good, but late by several months.

“Vaccine hesitancy” is a worldwide phenomenon and is nothing new. It is not surprising, and human nature being what it is, it is not going to disappear.

Even in respect of childhood vaccinations, where the children have no choice, no country in the world has been able to achieve even close to 100 per cent success. But we must continue to persevere to achieve the highest rate we can.

Real-life experience and nume­rous clinical studies attest incontrovertibly to the efficacy of vaccination in protecting against Covid-19.

Despite months of lockdowns, a state of emergency and curfews, we continue to see a steady increase in new cases and deaths. No doubt, the prevalence of the Delta variant is largely responsible for this latest surge, and we now await, with trepidation, the next surge as a result of the Omicron strain.

We cannot rely solely on vacci­na­tion and the recommended hy­giene measures to get us out of this crisis.

Alongside vaccination, a critical control measure is early diag­nosis, isolation and quarantine of those affected. Early diagnosis can only be achieved by timely testing and obtaining results of these tests ideally within 24 hours. This then enables isolation and quarantine.

This strategy has been tested and proven in the control of infectious diseases. Failure to get results of tests within 24 to 48 hours results in infected people returning to their homes/workplaces and spreading infection to others.

Significant resources have to be directed urgently at this time, and this requires the expansion of public, as well as private, testing facilities. The present limited testing facilities in the public sector are just not enough.

Failure to implement this strategy will undoubtedly lead to the Omicron surge.

Some funds for this may be redirected from ongoing urgent efforts to find a facility to store dead bodies. This is not necessary. There is no evidence the coronavirus (or any virus, for that matter) can be spread from dead bodies to the living, especially after wrapped and sealed in body bags.

These bodies should be handed over to relatives for timely disposal, and open-air cremations must be permitted with the allowed limit of persons attending.

Dr Beni N Balkaran

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China: no more Mr Nice Guy

China: no more Mr Nice Guy

More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the latest sign that the Beijing regime will no longer tolerate dissent of any kind. It was total overkill—a couple of cops with a court order would have sufficed—but they were “sending a message” to other “malcontents”.

Earlier, speedier Covid testing needed

The increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases that continue to alarm us have given rise to numerous solutions offered by various experts and the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 team.

There is the recurring admo­nition by all of them to the population to get vaccinated. There are even calls to legislate mandatory vaccination.

Tackle garbage situation in Chaguanas

Have you ever driven along Connector Road in Chaguanas? If you don’t know where it is, it’s a very convenient route that connects Pierre Road, Charlieville, with the Chaguanas Main Road, just west of the Chaguanas Borough Corporation.

Two laws that will shape Guyana’s energy development

With 300 million barrels of oil per discovery and an 80-per cent success rate, the largest energy company in the Americas, ExxonMobil, said Guyana’s “numbers are incredible”. Exxon added that it will inject US$30 billion into the country to develop its oil blocks—nearly six times the size of the country’s 2020 GDP. The numbers are overwhelming, but few people understand the actual implications of how this will transform the local and regional scenario.

Tax those capitalists in control of rising prices

IT appears that Covid-19 will be with us for a few more years and all the attendant fallout will continue. The poor in our country will get poorer and poorer, and will descend into starvation where life for the impoverished in Trinidad and Tobago will become nasty, brutish, poorer and short.

New year, new hope

The New Year is tomorrow, and I know many will receive 2022 with great hesitancy, for several reasons.

This year was filled with many challenges, disappointments, some good times, bad times, uncertainty and sorrowful moments for many of our citizens. I guess we can align this to the impact of Covid-19 and the economic downturn.