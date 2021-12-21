By now, we all know someone who tested positive for Covid-19, and we all know someone who is fully vaccinated.
But if one considers the testimonies of those who contracted Covid-19 and survived, regardless of vaccination status, there are two common denominators—early detection and early treatment.
Not everyone can afford to cough up $1,000 per test. To make matters worse, the results take four to seven days to return the patient’s status. God forbid, their condition hasn’t worsened by that time.
What sort of treatment can a positive patient be administered? Are the drugs required to treat patients available in T&T? Are there any home remedies to help fight off the virus? Any other recommended treatment details?
We have become numb to daily updates of the statistics.
There are many citizens who are obeying protocols and being responsible—but if these dangerous trends continue, then new strategies need to be implemented.
An excellent place to start is by examining patients who have recovered.
Additionally, early detection is needed. Perhaps, Government intervention is needed on the cost of a test, and the availability of rapid antigen testing kits.
Kendell Karan