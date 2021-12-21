By now, we all know someone who tested positive for Covid-19, and we all know someone who is fully vaccinated.

But if one considers the testimo­nies of those who contracted Covid-19 and survived, regardless of vaccination status, there are two common denominators—early detection and early treatment.

Not everyone can afford to cough up $1,000 per test. To make matters worse, the results take four to seven days to return the patient’s status. God forbid, their condition hasn’t worsened by that time.

What sort of treatment can a positive patient be administered? Are the drugs required to treat patients available in T&T? Are there any home remedies to help fight off the virus? Any other recommended treatment details?

We have become numb to daily updates of the statistics.

There are many citizens who are obeying protocols and being responsible—but if these dangerous trends continue, then new strategies need to be implemented.

An excellent place to start is by ­examining patients who have ­recovered.

Additionally, early detection is needed. Perhaps, Government intervention is needed on the cost of a test, and the availability of rapid antigen testing kits.

Kendell Karan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Just another lull in the prison chronicles

Just another lull in the prison chronicles

The Noises have been toned down, the promises and the recriminations have been suspended, and the deadly attacks on prison officers—well, we await the coming of a new chapter.

Such attacks “border on terrorism”, the National Security Minster declared when he spoke at the funeral of Nigel Jones on December 7. He was the officer killed as he stood waiting for a taxi on a stand in Siparia the previous week. It was the minister’s second such engagement in as many days, the previous one being the funeral in Sangre Grande of ­officer ­Trevor Serrette.

Genius scientist of pan

Genius scientist of pan

Wherever in the world a pan is touched and enjoyed, the name Anthony Williams should be spoken with awe and celebrated with praise and thankfulness.

In the pantheon of pan, Anthony Williams, holder of the nation’s highest honour, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), occupies a commanding space among the most illustrious few at the very top.

Making a model out of industrial park

Senator Lyder recently made some pronouncements on the Government of the day not showing any interest in the improvement of the existing industrial parks. It should be noted that the Government has been boasting of the developments of two new parks, namely the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate and the Moruga Agro-Processing Park.

Animals and the virus

Is it possible for your pet to get Covid 19? Sadly, the answer is yes.

The risk of them spreading it to people is low.

Dogs and cats have tested positive after contracting it from infected people.

You don’t have to worry about getting Covid-19 from your pets. Quite the opposite—they have to worry about getting it from you.

Enjoy Christmas...but be safe

The Christmas pace is picking up in the malls, on the streets, and in our homes—it is called the Christmas spirit. Despite what we are going through in Trinidad and Tobago, we must try our best to enjoy, in whatever way possible, the Christmas season.