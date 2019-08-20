WE, the St Kitts-Nevis Carifesta delegates, arrived in Trinidad on August 15 to participate in the 14th edition of Carifesta. The contingent comprises 68 delegates in art, drama, music, fashion, dance, folklore and media.
To date, we have performed at several Carifesta-14 activities. We have also availed ourselves of numerous symposiums, live performances, and other culture-sharing events, which have all been very educational. Moreover, the hospitality that we have received is greatly appreciated.