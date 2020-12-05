Ease the criticising and work towards better

The Law Association (LATT) has once again come out swinging over what it described as concerns over statements by National Security Minister, Stuart Young.
Given that the issues of migration and humanitarian support have been starkly on the front burner for over two years, we would have expected to hear actual proposals from LATT, rather than just a bitter tirade over what it thinks is wrong.
Let me state very clearly that based on my understanding from news reports, the situation regarding detained illegal immigrants in this country, including young children and babies, is very contentious. I was initially quite angry over the reports.
However, when one considers that this is not the first act by the State as it relates to Venezuelan nationals, and Government’s action must have been guided by some established policy, one must ask where LATT has been all along.
How has it contributed to building stronger laws and policies on this issue? At the level of Government and police, while there remain a number of issues to be ironed out, rethought and perhaps enhanced, the fact is that something is being done.
But what about LATT; apart from criticising every step of the way, usually with attorneys linked to the Opposition standing at the front line, what exactly has LATT done to not only expose the weaknesses but also promote a better process?
In fact, given the tone of LATT’s statement, it leaves you wondering whether the organisation is out batting for the law and Constitution, or just for the legal profession.
I did some research on LATT and found that the organisation operates under the aegis of Section 5 of the Legal Profession Act, which defines its purpose.
Among the points codified in the legislation is “to promote good relations within the profession, between the profession and persons concerned in the administration of justice in Trinidad and Tobago, and between the profession and the public generally”.
Also, the same section says LATT shall “promote good relations between the profession and professional bodies of the legal profession in other countries and to participate in the activities of any international association of lawyers and to become a member thereof concerned in the administration of justice in Trinidad and Tobago and between the profession and the public generally”.
At no place in the legislation does it say that LATT’s purpose is to criticise without contributing, nor does it give LATT a free pass to come out swinging every time the actions of members are questioned.
Rather than simply criticising the actions of agencies that are trying to quell crises, LATT should consider working at all stages of the process, giving advice and guidance on how processes might work better to enhance legislative structures, and in so doing make better the policies.
LATT cannot see itself as some exclusive cabal, perched on some great height, adjudicating on what is right and wrong.
It seems interesting to note that over the last two years, LATT seems to have focused on criticising the Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police, in contrast to its mandate which is that they shall support other organisations.
Also interesting is that at no time do we hear LATT criticising or condemning the actions of its members.
LATT must involve itself and engage the relevant agencies for law-making and implementation, so that every step forward on the issue of migration and all national issues will be surer and stronger—not for any one’s turf or profession, but for us all.
Perhaps it should consider an apology to Minister Young along the way.
Arshad Hassan
via e-mail