Despite calls from several quarters, it seems the Government has doubled down on its refusal to make the humane decision to let people change their few old $100 notes for new ones.

Why? Your guess is as good as mine, but I can’t think of anything rational.

You would think we were asking for some great favour, not something that costs absolutely nothing except a bit of goodwill which seems to be in short supply in this much-­heralded “season of goodwill”.

Interestingly, I note the tacit support of no less a luminary than the former deputy ­governor of the Central Bank, Terrence Farrell, when he wrote about the “fanciful inference that all the unaccounted for $100 notes are/were in the hands of criminals”.

But, as we all know, criminals are smarter than that.

No. The notes are in the hands of thousands of little people (and a few big ones), people who will not/cannot write letters to the editor, so they depend on those willing to do so to make their case—people, most of whom would be glad for a few extra blue notes to spend this Christmas.

All it takes is an ­announcement; no debate necessary.

Most seem resigned to the idea that their hard-earned money is now worthless (amazing the power a few have over the lives of many), but I’m sure a surprise gift would be gratefully welcomed.

Noel Kalicharan

via e-mail

