Easing the tax burden

Implementing tax relief refunds for taxpayers based on their tax payments would provide much-needed financial assistance for purchasing groceries.
By allocating refunds ranging from $300 to $600, individuals and families would have greater flexibility to afford essential food items.
This initiative would alleviate some of the burden on taxpayers, particularly those facing economic challenges, while ensuring their basic needs are met.
Such relief measures demonstrate a proactive approach to supporting citizens and promoting their well-being through targeted financial support.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings