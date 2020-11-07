The lesson gleaned from the American presidential election 2020 is simple. We cannot play games with eligibility to vote.
The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) must today set about ensuring that only eligible citizens must be in possession of T&T ID cards.
We all fully understand the Covid-19 request—“No mask, no service”.
We need to accept, come the general elections of 2025, and relate to the EBC request: no T&T ID, no vote. There can be no dead people still appearing on the voters lists. There can be no underhand moves to vote twice or to unfairly manipulate boundaries.
Each polling station should allow for pre-registered onlookers from the various contending political parties—emphasis on the word “registered”.
There can be no opportunists to play fast and loose on election day. Never again in T&T should we have anyone querying the integrity of the system used for voting.
The T&T EBC has always been fair to all parties and this must remain indelibly so.
International observes from more than one country will always be welcome. The more, the merrier.
We are only 1.4 million people. How difficult will that be to ensure our voting system remains fair and square?
This is all that is necessary in a very small democracy such as T&T. The victorious political party will be the one that has presented the most palatable slate of political aspirants. The will of the people must prevail.
This is T&T where an above-the-board political image, is everything.
In our true and tried Westminster system of governance, we understand on voting day, the indelible concept that winner takes all.