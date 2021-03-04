EBC should create seats based on voter turnout

During recent conversations with friends regarding election results, I was moved to consider the idea that we really do not have fair elections here in Trinidad. When I hear the statement “The people have spoken”, I think that is not a reality. Some of the people have spoken.
In the lead-up to elections, many people, when asked if they are going to vote, would respond by saying, “I see no point in doing so because the outcome will be the same as always.”
That is possibly the truest statement ever uttered in Trinidad because the outcome is stacked in favour of the People’s National Movement (PNM).
When one considers the fact that a small area like Port of Spain and Diego Martin is divided into (I think) seven seats, and San Fernando into two seats, that totals nine seats for the PNM, before starting. This will always be the deciding factor unless a change is made to balance the scales.
Since a great number of citizens decide to keep away from voting, I think the Elections and Boundaries Commission should create seats not based on population density but, rather, on voter turnout. Then I think we may see a different outcome on election day. Then and only then can we say “The people have spoken.”
Is Tobago also going to be divided in favour of the PNM with the creation of three new seats? Will those new seats be created in the “red zone” or the “green zone”? Time will tell.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin