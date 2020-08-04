EBC silent on pressing issues

Even under normal conditions, the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination is a well-known source of stress for 11- and 12-year-olds.

One can therefore imagine what it must be like for the 19,300 children who are back at school preparing for the rescheduled exam on August 20. Not only are they in a significantly altered learning environment, but each new report of an SEA pupil having contracted Covid-19 must bring them new anxiety.