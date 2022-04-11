“Let them eat cake”, though wrongly quoted and attributed to Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, is very instructive in that her profligate spending and lifestyle gave credence to the misquote owing to the frustrations of the people.
It is not being suggested, however far-fetched, that the subsequent events that occurred are to be duplicated in Trinidad and Tobago, though it is akin to “we need the money.”
Unquestionably, the government needs money given that its Debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio is close to, if not greater than 90 per cent. What is being done to curtail the increasing debt, loss of jobs, closure of businesses and the ever-increasing prices of food? Most unfortunately, the current government sees taxes as the panacea of Trinbago’s economic problems! But more particularly is the loud silence of the economists. Some of them only see the government’s subsidy and nothing else. Some only talk about the rising fuel prices.
How many have articulated the economic impact of fuel prices on transportation, already escalating food prices, the ever-shrinking wallet of the Trinbagonian who is not anointed by the political directorate, continuing joblessness and shrunken businesses? Has the economy really grown with a much shrunken workforce or is the higher fuel prices primarily used as a determinant of a growing economy? Where are the economists who are seemingly adept at economic modelling? Unfortunately, economic muddling seems to be the order of the day because none has really analysed Trinbago’s economic situation and proffered solutions.
Is any attention being paid to the economy? It seems all-to-conspicuous that there is no regard or respect for the use of taxpayers’ funds. It boggles the mind that there can be so many billions of dollars budgeted and spent over the prevailing six years and hardly anything to show for such expenditure. It seems apparent that profligate spending is being used to mask the ills of the economy. Most regrettably, the taxpayer continues to foot the bill. The latest case in point being the timing of the fuel increase and its purported value to the economy, regardless of continuing joblessness. Economic sense suggests that continuous taxing has a threshold beyond which other options will take precedence.
Why must the taxpayer continue to fund supposedly injudicious projects by the government? Whilst there may be billions of dollars in uncollected taxes, what has the government done to improve its existing tax collection efforts besides adding the property tax? Has the Board of Inland Revenue improved its tax collection efficiency? How many businesses and corporations are escaping the tax net?
It is very strongly suggested that the government display better management and leadership capabilities and re-examine the Value-Added Tax system to enable the more affluent to pay higher taxes than the ordinary taxpayer. Additionally, legislate that the financial companies, especially the banks, regardless of the dividend payments to the government by two local banks, that at least two per cent of their profits be remitted to the government. The banks, despite the pandemic, are still making high profits and must demonstrate a greater corporate social responsibility to Trinbagonians. Additionally, there are far too many government ministries and state enterprises in this small country.
Undoubtedly, Government subsidies need to be diminished but this must be done with Trinbagonians in mind and taking account of the economy. It seems that the economists see just theoretical economic models with seeming uncaring for the spin-off impact of their models.
The government seems to have forgotten that it is the small man’s money that keeps the economy going, as he spends almost all that he earns, whilst the businessman focuses on investments. It therefore becomes imperative to focus on small and medium businesses and not kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.
With so many voices crying for change as reflected in third parties raising their voices and the majority of the population’s disillusionment with government’s policies, will this government actively listen or will it be “let them eat cake?”