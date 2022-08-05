The insatiable greed and selfishness of over 320 cable thieves operating in every city and village throughout our entire national landscape is nothing short of economic treason against our country.

Their reprehensible actions have caused tremendous losses and inconveniences to numerous citizens and businesses, affecting medical emergencies and just about every other facet of modern-day living; and to Government-owned, deep-pocketed TSTT, which appeared rather passive from the inception of such unprecedented onslaught.

The actions of these despicable thieves destabilising their own country for their own unilateral gains are a gross violation of the unrestrained allegiance good citizens expect of their countrymen, while their distressing thefts and selling of manhole covers knowingly put citizens at risk of serious harm, rendering the misfitted concrete replacements on top on pavements a navigational challenge at nights, and an ugly compromised sight at day.

These economic treasons committed by cable-wire and manhole cover thieves are a betrayal of the trust and confidence the Government and good citizens expect of their people, and such economically treacherous acts should be dealt with in the firmest legal ­manner, not limited by merely paying small fines having ­immorally pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars, but by our courts handing down the maximum jail sentences possible.

With IT now standard, if not necessary in our lives, it’s time our lawmakers add economic treason to their gamut of crimes, establishing deservingly severe ­punishment to such avariciously ravenous and unpatriotic perpetrators destroying our country.

Trevor Hosten

As we celebrate our 60th

With less than a month to go, the Government’s outline of its commemoration programme for the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence is beginning to emerge.

A poignant wingspan of beauty and hope

Grief was palpable in her Facebook post; a jolting reminder of the savage, indelicate and arbitrary nature of life. Akilli Charles had been gunned down in the night, mere days after his legal challenge to the criminal justice system had been supported by the Privy Council. Those accused of murder can now apply for bail—a landmark ruling.

Country size and prospects

The size of a country imposes limits on its prospects. In the list of the small countries in the world we find very many Caribbean states, most of them with populations of less than half a million, and with land masses that can be traversed with a vehicle in less than a day.

Confronting the awful legacy of slavery

We made the point that the “tentacles of enslavement remain with us”.

We argued that “much of the ignorance, poverty, inequity, indiscipline and depravity which plague the [Jamaican] society... have ancestral roots in that period [ending in the 1830s] when some felt it their right to make others their property”.

T&T needs a transformational government

Despite our Constitution that proudly proclaims us to be a unitary State under the democratic principles of the Westminster parliamentary model, this Government has expressed support for authoritarian regimes.

First, it was Cuba, then Venezuela, and now it is the Chinese government. Whatever happened to the professed hands-off policy of non-involvement with other nations we claim to uphold? Was that only conveniently stated when the United States asked for our support on matters related to Cuba, Venezuela and China?

Rename Woodford to Dr Eric Williams Square

Greetings. This year marks the 41st anniversary of the passing of the Nation’s First Chief Minister, Premier Prime Minister and Father of the Nation Dr Eric Eustace Williams, TC, FNMH, and also the 60th year as an independent nation.