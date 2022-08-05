The insatiable greed and selfishness of over 320 cable thieves operating in every city and village throughout our entire national landscape is nothing short of economic treason against our country.
Their reprehensible actions have caused tremendous losses and inconveniences to numerous citizens and businesses, affecting medical emergencies and just about every other facet of modern-day living; and to Government-owned, deep-pocketed TSTT, which appeared rather passive from the inception of such unprecedented onslaught.
The actions of these despicable thieves destabilising their own country for their own unilateral gains are a gross violation of the unrestrained allegiance good citizens expect of their countrymen, while their distressing thefts and selling of manhole covers knowingly put citizens at risk of serious harm, rendering the misfitted concrete replacements on top on pavements a navigational challenge at nights, and an ugly compromised sight at day.
These economic treasons committed by cable-wire and manhole cover thieves are a betrayal of the trust and confidence the Government and good citizens expect of their people, and such economically treacherous acts should be dealt with in the firmest legal manner, not limited by merely paying small fines having immorally pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars, but by our courts handing down the maximum jail sentences possible.
With IT now standard, if not necessary in our lives, it’s time our lawmakers add economic treason to their gamut of crimes, establishing deservingly severe punishment to such avariciously ravenous and unpatriotic perpetrators destroying our country.
Trevor Hosten