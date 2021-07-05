Educating for Covid-19 and beyond

The health guidance of our Covid-19 Response Team to wash your hands, wear your mask and walk away from social gatherings exceeding five does not leave the T&T public any wiser about dealing with health issues.
I want to challenge politicians, ministers, doctors, nurses, teachers and pastors and all those who feel the rest of the population is ill-disciplined, wayward, inconsiderate and fooling around with the virus.
Who amongst us is without an ailment that is escorting us to the grave? How long was the disease contracted? What attempts were made to part ways with the disease and what was the level of success? Would you rate your effort as 100 per cent? What is your present attitude to your condition? Or are you managing the temptation to return to that sick condition?
I am sure your answers will show that you are not blameless. We cannot look anyone in the eye and say we do not have challenges.
All unhealthy habits and patterns did not develop overnight. Time and effort are needed to make minuscule changes, so no one should expect success to come overnight.
The three compulsory “Ws” to keep Covid-19 at bay and the hysterical rush to get vaccines and jab the world’s population are ideal for preparing us to live at the mercy of diseases. Academic training and qualification must be tempered with common sense and the experience of observing and documenting what nature is revealing.
We have effortlessly surrendered to vaccines because we have been backed into a corner, confronted with death and will do anything to escape its jaws. How can we not plan for diseases?
Over 95 per cent of us will survive this round and still have no plan to deal with future encounters. Let us live and stop operating to avoid dying. One thing is certain is that death will come, so we must spend our time living.
Having been given a body at birth and the responsibility to nurture and develop it to participate in this world, the onus is on us to make healthy behaviour choices.
In the same way the prison is for individuals of extreme delinquent behaviour, so too, the hospital must be for those who refuse to indulge in behaviour modification and break their contract with mother nature.
In an effort to get positive results on its watch the Covid-19 Response Team was frantic and haphazard in its approach, disregarding the time needed and the numerous stages to be traversed to achieve behaviour change.
We were not indoctrinated into changing unhealthy behaviours. It is assumed that changes will be made if and when we see the need to. If we factor in the force of habit we can be our worse enemy, locked on to the road to destruction.
Fighting the virus must start with the leaders creating an awareness of the need to change. Information is more critical than treating people as dumb and illiterate. If there are no baby steps leading out of the crisis people will be hesitant.
Time is always of the essence. It’s a commodity the individual needs to have in order to make the necessary adjustments. The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, even if that one step took one month. This little change must be recognised and sustained until it becomes the habit requiring less conscious effort and decreasing the temptation to return to the old ways. The slower the change the more collateral damage.
The role of education in a pandemic should be both short-term, to deal with the present emergency and long-term, to deal with future crises. The individual owes it to himself to change behaviour, especially when his survival is at stake.
Since John Public is not a mover or shaker of these events he needs realistic goals and must be empowered to monitor and analyse what reconditioning can be adapted to replace the old print.
The man in the street does not see it as his responsibility to solve the Covid-19 dilemma. The virus merely confirms his economic position of living on the brink and his motivation to support lockdowns quickly fades away. Returning to the beaten track is more comforting and natural.
The higher-ups in society have plenty at stake for they could lose large incomes and profits and their control of people and therefore, are more inclined to make behavioural changes. They may even condemn the attitude of the masses especially if they return to the unhealthy choices.
That’s why education is about life for life.
It will take more than a state of emergency and many more Covid-19s for humans to relinquish their social nature, to withhold the magnificent power of touch and to trade the enjoyment of fresh air and sunshine for grants, hampers and more stress and poverty.
Lennox Francis
Couva