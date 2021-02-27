What determines how well a child performs, both behaviourally and academically? The answer is simple. Good parenting.

Parents who sit with their children and see that they do their homework, or sacrifice and pay for lessons, will reap the rewards. Those who neglect their kids and don’t know where they are will get very different results.

Simply placing children in “good” schools doesn’t guarantee success. I know of one case where a principal gave football scholarships to boys who didn’t pass for his college.

Instead of using the opportunity to make something of themselves, they were very disruptive, including bullying other pupils for their lunch money. The practice was soon discontinued.

One of the main reasons quoted for abandoning the Secondary Entrance Assessment is because it is stressful. Instead, pupils would be assessed continuously, starting from year one.

All that does is spread the stress over a five-year period, starting from age seven. Most parents would prefer to have one exam at age 11, which would give them enough time to prepare.

With the SEA gone the plan is to introduce zoning, whereby pupils would be placed in nearby schools. This is to address the perceived “unfair” racial imbalance in the top colleges and high schools.

With zoning, there’s no need to study hard and do well. You just need to live in Curepe to get into SAGHS or Lakshmi Girls’. Would that apply to The University of the West Indies as well?

What about really bright pupils from Morvant or Carenage—where would they go?

The fact is that exams, as stressful as they may be, are the only way to assess the quality of a pupil. We can’t all be doctors and engineers. Only the best have a chance of completing these difficult courses. We have to identify these pupils to know where to place them. The next time you travel, would you be comfortable knowing your pilot never sat exams because he found them too stressful, but got into the airline because he lived near the airport?

The Ministry of Education, with all its good intentions, needs to think carefully before making radical changes. Remember the junior secondary shift system, and what that did to a whole generation?

G Barrow

Valsayn

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vaccine equity at home, too

Vaccine equity at home, too

With the first batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines due to arrive in three weeks’ time, the Government must hasten to state clearly and publicly the selection criteria for the next group of 50,000 to 60,000 qualifying persons and those thereafter.

Reckoning is here

Reckoning is here

The chickens have come home to roost.

In 2015, with the permanent drop in energy revenues, the country was facing the most acute economic challenge in its history. There was the crying need for structural changes to save a floundering, antiquated, state-driven economy. We needed the most resourceful, creative and courageous administration ever. We got the exact opposite in the government led by Dr Keith Rowley.

Topic, topic, topic

Topic, topic, topic

When Trinidad and Tobago is boiling over with trouble and nonsense, as it is currently, my Freeport compère says to me “topic, topic, topic”.

So where to focus this week’s column? Should I comment further on the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to break the six-six electoral deadlock in Tobago?

Black people and the social contract

Black people and the social contract

“No society can smash the social contract and be exempt from the consequences, and the consequences are chaos for everybody in the society.”

—James Baldwin, Conversations

There are two troubling aspects of slavery and colonialism that remain within our consciousness even though we claim slavery and colonialism are conditions of the past.

We will survive

We will survive

I cannot claim to have conducted any scientific survey by interviewing samples of the population the way political pollsters do, but I feel certain that if I did, I would find that as many as seven out of every ten adults believe “Trinidad and Tobago gone through”, in the broadest sense of that colloquial term.

The wounding of T&T

“The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance.”

—John Philpot Curran (1790)

As a nation, we are sliding into a place of great sadness. The economy’s growth engines are shutting down, and there is a collapse of law and order. Daily, it becomes more difficult to discern who has our national interests at heart from who are essentially bandits.