What determines how well a child performs, both behaviourally and academically? The answer is simple. Good parenting.
Parents who sit with their children and see that they do their homework, or sacrifice and pay for lessons, will reap the rewards. Those who neglect their kids and don’t know where they are will get very different results.
Simply placing children in “good” schools doesn’t guarantee success. I know of one case where a principal gave football scholarships to boys who didn’t pass for his college.
Instead of using the opportunity to make something of themselves, they were very disruptive, including bullying other pupils for their lunch money. The practice was soon discontinued.
One of the main reasons quoted for abandoning the Secondary Entrance Assessment is because it is stressful. Instead, pupils would be assessed continuously, starting from year one.
All that does is spread the stress over a five-year period, starting from age seven. Most parents would prefer to have one exam at age 11, which would give them enough time to prepare.
With the SEA gone the plan is to introduce zoning, whereby pupils would be placed in nearby schools. This is to address the perceived “unfair” racial imbalance in the top colleges and high schools.
With zoning, there’s no need to study hard and do well. You just need to live in Curepe to get into SAGHS or Lakshmi Girls’. Would that apply to The University of the West Indies as well?
What about really bright pupils from Morvant or Carenage—where would they go?
The fact is that exams, as stressful as they may be, are the only way to assess the quality of a pupil. We can’t all be doctors and engineers. Only the best have a chance of completing these difficult courses. We have to identify these pupils to know where to place them. The next time you travel, would you be comfortable knowing your pilot never sat exams because he found them too stressful, but got into the airline because he lived near the airport?
The Ministry of Education, with all its good intentions, needs to think carefully before making radical changes. Remember the junior secondary shift system, and what that did to a whole generation?
G Barrow
Valsayn