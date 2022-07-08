Education failure: good going, PNM

I am not surprised the prime minister was not surprised by the low scores of the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam. It seems that the pass rate was well below a decent 50 per cent in every subject, and so it may be advanced that one can expect failure as the new normal.
It was Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s fault, not so? You see, it was the People’s Partnership which put education as its priority, knowing fully well that a successive government would not be able to match their achievements of physical infrastructure, and that includes school buildings that meet the needs of the nation’s children as well as a host of mobile devices to enable remote learning, anywhere you go.
This was seven years ago and the actions of the PNM, since coming into office, of dismantling every school initiative meant to help children are beginning to bear fruit. So, you have children by the thousands who cannot do basic math, nor can they read or understand.
The PNM should feel vindicated in the arguments they advanced that to provide a child with a remote device is a bad thing, since that child is a dunce and would use it to shop online for junk and or download pornography, or both.
The better option was computer labs, which could have worked if they didn’t shut down these labs for the better part of two years after making children wait months to even get a suitable room for the lab.
Then there were no teachers, and then there was insufficient equipment, and then after—well, people just got fed up and started begging en masse for a computer for their child.
Outside of that, children couldn’t get to school, as the yellow buses were audited instead of paid; and if you were a pupil of the Ramai Trace Hindu School, there just isn’t a school.
I can hear all who are firm believers in the theory that a place for every child in a secondary school is also a bad thing, since a maladjusted or under-achieving child is a bandit in waiting and will immediately start to bully others. As such, they now have a substantial sample on which they can actually test this theory.
So, as the Government fails to address the social aspect of crime, they are now the engineers and architects of the class of citizens who are destined for a life of crime as early as SEA.
They are receiving a substandard “dunce head” education, will not do well in secondary school, eventually turning out to be marijuana users and firearm merchants.
Good going, PNM: they are welcome to this. The rest of us will educate our children abroad and make sure they never return.
Linda Capildeo
St James