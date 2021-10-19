Education for all: we each have a part to play

“The future of our nation is in our children’s school bags.”
—Dr Eric Williams
What does it say for the future of our nation that our children’s school bags have been empty for the past 19 months? We all know education is arguably the primary indicator for social, economic and national development in any country.
We are in an education crisis that will negatively impact the country for decades to come, long after this Covid-19 pandemic is over.
To move forward it will take sacrifice and effort from our adult population and the Government to avoid the permanent consequences of a lost generation.
Vaccinated pupils in Forms Four to Six have been given the opportunity to attend in-person school for the past two weeks. The attendance has been—sadly, though not entirely unexpectedly—extremely low.
Of over 9,000 fully vaccinated pupils eligible to attend, only 2,887 were present on the first day—two out of every three pupils were absent. Several secondary schools shared their attendance rates over the past two weeks. The lowest rate reported was zero per cent. Not a single pupil.
The longer pupils spend away from school, the less likely they are to return. Attending physical school is not only essential for learning, but it’s about providing the building blocks to develop productive citizens:
• proper sleep routines;
• emotional development and child well-being;
• supportive relationships with teachers and peers;
• physical activity;
• daily structure;
• school spirit and camaraderie.
“We often think about learning as a child absorbing knowledge and information, but it is so much more than that. It’s a critical step on the journey to becoming an adult.” —UNICEF
This is not only
about vaccines
With school closure for the past 19 months, there are several factors that need to be addressed to allow a safe return to school for the majority of pupils.
Some of the issues affecting the return to in-person school (even for vaccinated pupils) include:
• fear of returning to school;
• financial difficulties;
• responsibilities of caring for younger siblings;
• terminated public transport contracts (used to accommodate pupils who attend schools in off-route locations);
• school drop-out;
• exploitation of children for work.
Our Government leaders must play their part to address these issues. Though they have worked tirelessly to provide vaccinations for all those over the age of 11, there is still more work to be done.
Vaccinations amongst the adult population is key
Without an increase in uptake of vaccines, the impact continues to devastate us. As a nation we move forward only if we see ourselves as a collective. Embracing the collective good, instead of “what’s in it for me”, is the only way to overcome this pandemic.
“Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable. It is an act of love.”
—Pope Francis
Children (both vaccinated and unvaccinated) are more likely to return to in-person school if our country’s vaccination totals increase to 70 per cent.
It has taken eight months for 40 per cent of our population to be fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate has already plateaued, and those who haven’t yet vaccinated likely need persuasion or legislation to increase their rate of uptake.
With the slowed vaccinations, it is unlikely that we will reach 70 per cent in the near future. What happens then? Why should our children continue to pay the price for the slow vaccination rates of adults?
The role of the Government is either to legislate vaccinations amongst adults, or adjust the vaccination percentage required to open primary schools and daycares. They must also re-introduce the support systems to help get pupils into school.
The role of adults is to vaccinate themselves and their families.
The role of our school-aged children should be to follow the three Ws (wash their hands, watch their distance and wear their mask) when getting back into the classroom. Their role is to be kids! They should not have to carry the burden. It should be the adult community charged with their care.
We must all do our part!
Lara Littlepage
and Zoe Wyatt