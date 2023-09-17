Education: no better way to deal with crime

The only way to reduce crime, and probably put a halt on it, is to educate. Education begins in the home and in the home alone. Whatever children take to the schools are what they had and have learnt in the home.
In the homes, children should be disciplined and educated in moral and human values so as to be proper individuals in society. But if mothers and fathers think their duty is to only have children and someone else should educate them, then they are very, very wrong.
Many couples do not plan to bring children into the world, so when a child is not planned then they have no choice but to accept the child. The child who is forcefully accepted into the world will not be a child whom those parents would have much interest in. So, those children are mostly left to fend for themselves. Children who do not receive the love, care and attention of parents are the ones who search for it on the outside.
When they go out looking for love and attention, they become victims of those who pretend to give them what they seek, and oftentimes they are the ones who fall into gangs and gang-related activities.
On the other hand, taking into consideration that children are not being brought up in a correct manner at home, then every school should have in its curriculum strict disciplines and codes of conduct, such that if children are not willing to adhere to such conduct they should not be admitted. Those disciplines should include “values in education”. A subject in “values” should include human values, moral values and spiritual values.
This is the only way to curb violence.
BK Silvereen
Fyzabad