Education: no better way to deal with crime

The only way to reduce crime, and probably put a halt on it, is to educate. Education begins in the home and in the home alone. Whatever children take to the schools are what they had and have learnt in the home.

In the homes, children should be disciplined and educated in moral and human values so as to be proper individuals in society. But if mothers and fathers think their duty is to only have children and someone else should educate them, then they are very, very wrong.

Many couples do not plan to bring children into the world, so when a child is not planned then they have no choice but to accept the child. The child who is forcefully accepted into the world will not be a child whom those parents would have much interest in. So, those children are mostly left to fend for themselves. Children who do not receive the love, care and attention of parents are the ones who search for it on the outside.

When they go out looking for love and attention, they become victims of those who pretend to give them what they seek, and oftentimes they are the ones who fall into gangs and gang-related activities.

On the other hand, taking into consideration that children are not being brought up in a correct manner at home, then every school should have in its curriculum strict disciplines and codes of conduct, such that if children are not willing to adhere to such conduct they should not be admitted. Those disciplines should include “values in education”. A subject in “values” should include human values, moral values and spiritual values.

This is the only way to curb violence.

BK Silvereen

Fyzabad

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US$ shortage...or no shortage?

Quite recently Mr Conrad Enill stated that Trinidad and Tobago does not have a shortage of US currency.

He was then on various platforms that this was not the case as the banks had very little to distribute to those who wanted to travel and would only get US$200-300 if lucky.

A push towards crime?

It would be unreasonable to expect the average citizen to understand the pernicious effects of a minimum wage. Yet now we see professional economists and business heads supporting an increase in the minimum wage, albeit with the caveat that any such increase must not be too high.

Smelling like Riddick

Smelling like Riddick

So whenever I have a new thought, concept or viewpoint that I think would be an interesting topic to explore, I write it down and add to the list of possible topics.

So at any one time I have a pending list, and I just choose one of the topics for that week. But sometimes I get distracted with something else more relevant or I can’t yet move on. And for sure it is difficult to write about anything else and move on after the Meteorological Service sent an advisory that we will be having two further weeks of extreme heat from September 15 to 29.

An incentive for litterbugs

An incentive for litterbugs

Littering has long been a problem in Trinidad, though not so much Tobago. Finally, though, an effective solution appears to be on the horizon.

At its heart, littering is a cultural issue. Too many Trinidadians do not consider bottles and food boxes flung on the side of the road unsightly, even though they do so because they cannot abide having such rubbish in their vehicles even for the hour’s drive or less back home.

An HSF move needs careful planning

Transitioning to a Human Security Fund (HSF) economic model requires careful planning and execution. To address the concerns raised:

1. Cash flow and revenue collection: Implement robust systems to efficiently collect daily customs duties, business VAT and service taxes. Enhance transparency and reduce corruption to maximise revenue.

Education: no better way to deal with crime

The only way to reduce crime, and probably put a halt on it, is to educate. Education begins in the home and in the home alone. Whatever children take to the schools are what they had and have learnt in the home.