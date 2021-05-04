lte

Monday’s communication by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has highlighted the need for an increased and effective education on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nature of Monday’s questions makes it evident that even among our more informed journalists, there is a deficiency in a rudimentary grasp of the problem.

Essentially, in any infected individual, there exists a plethora of constantly varying viral forms. There is however a dominant form, but with concurrent variations.

Dependent on existing environmental conditions, variants will emerge. The biological principle is survival of the fittest.

It is therefore inappropriate to place all our focus on where did a particular variant originate and how did it reach us. Our thrust should educate the public.

Basically, an infected individual, whether symptomatic or not, is a virtual population of variants waiting to emerge.

Our best strategy remains effectively controlling the burden of challenge to our immune system, and therein lies the concept of “herd immunity”

Taking individual responsibility is key to better achieve the herd immunity. I do believe if more than 50 per cent of our population understands this, we will succeed.

This can only be achieved by mounting a focused education campaign immediately.

Samuel B Howard

via e-mail

