Education’s unequal arrangement

Permit me to compliment Prof Theodore Lewis on his eye-opening and inspiring column last Saturday, entitled “On Biden’s proposals for education”. In the column, Prof Lewis compared the history of America’s educational laws to those of Trinidad and Tobago. He identified no fewer than nine changes to the educational laws in America, whereas in T&T only one was made—that of the Concordat of 1960.

Furthermore, the Concordat is not even law, but dictates how education is governed in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Education Act of 1966 states that there should be no discrimination based on race and religion, but the Concordat does precisely that. In addition to discrimination based on race, religion and socio-economic status, it creates and breeds an unequal system of education.

The Concordat also discriminates against teachers and administrators paid for by the taxpayers of the country. One must be a serving member of the religious denominational bodies to be recommended for a position in one of their schools based on religious and moral grounds.

Unless our country moves away from this discriminatory and unequal arrangement between State and religion, our educational system cannot move forward to embrace all our pupils, regardless of race, identity, colour or social standing.

Vincent Booker

Jamaica: homophobia’s last stand

Change is in the air. Everywhere, that is, except Jamaica.

On July 5, the courts overturned Antigua’s buggery law, which threatened 15 years in the island’s overcrowded prison. On August 29, they toppled the buggery law in St Kitts-Nevis.

Both rulings came from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, which also covers St Lucia, Grenada, St Vincent and Dominica.

