Education sector key in crime fight

I understand that the Honourable Prime Minister plans to bring in a crime expert to discuss crime and violence as a public health issue. The capacity of our leaders to find ways of wasting public money is amazing. Is it not remarkable that a country which boasts of having three universities must now import advisers on crime and violence?
It is obvious that our leaders have learned helplessness, to the extent that the only advice they value must be toned in foreign accents. Hence, our primary and secondary schools’ curricula have been reviewed by foreign educators, and that is why we wasted time and money trying to get a foreign university to help us select a police commissioner.