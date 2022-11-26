The perennial mantra of my now-deceased parents working the canefields out of the sugar estate barracks at Golconda was for us to “take larning” (learning), implicitly, to escape the toil they had to endure on a daily basis.
Not that barrack life was as depressing as some local historians make it out to be. Memories of the camaraderie of a close-knit community, of enjoying the simmering roti and choka straight out of the chulha, and the pitter-patter of the raindrops on the old galvanised roof in perfect symphony, as you did, even as you listened to Sham Mohammed from the neighbour’s radio next door, often inadvertently turned off when your favourite Indian song was playing, inter alia, were anything but depressing. In fact, they were beautiful, at best nostalgic, ones that I would cherish forever.
Still, the reality was that working the canefields was a hard life, but my parents never flinched in their ambition for us to “take learning” as a way of escaping the toil they had to endure.
A few examples will illustrate how uncompromising they were in this goal of theirs for us to “take learning”. I remember well when my father would insist that I go to school when the entire village was having fun with fish teeming in the rivers nearby after the crop fires, or having us go to school on a Friday afternoon after discovering we had been breaking biche for the entire week at my aji’s (grandmother).
Or when on passing for Naps (Naparima College), he would refuse the bakra man’s (overseer) offer of the prime trace mile named Sandy in the canefields as an alternative, which admittedly played on my fantasy of Roy Rogers on Trigger, as it would have on any young man’s on the estate. Instead, he bought me a new Humber bicycle from Singh’s in San Fernando, seemingly as a Christmas gift, but only to discover it was his way of “saving passage”, with the money going for books and uniforms while other pupils enjoyed the luxury of the “PH” taxis or the train to San Fernando. And so much more!
But my father was not heartless, as some may say. It was as if our “poverty” was the catalyst to see his children never having to experience the toil of the canefields like those at Golconda, and he never flinched in his duty towards us.
Unlike some other parents who, in the tradition of Shadow’s “Poverty Is Hell’, would use their poverty to abandon their children’s education, or worse, driving them to the “white powder” for the quick money it brings, paying little heed to the bard Ras Shorty I, with his admonition in calypso that such will only bring “shame and disgrace”. Today, because of the uncompromising duty of our parents to their children, giving them the education they deserved, we the children of the sugar estate barracks have done much to make us worthy and our deceased parents proud.
But I ask for your indulgence, Editor, for this lengthy preamble on the role of my parents in my own education, not so much as an end in itself, but more so as a prelude to the shocking, almost tragic revelation in the media in which a former minister, in an article entitled “Gate downsizing...”, speaks of how our enrolment at UWI has been reduced significantly because of the lack of funding, so much so that it is the worst in the western hemisphere, and in the second instance, in another story in the Express of Thursday, November 17, Page 7, entitled, “Fewer students for vocational training”, with a similar problem for the same reason.
Of the latter, one cannot overemphasise the importance of tech/voc skills, especially for children not academically inclined, not only for filling an important niche in the skills bank of a developing nation, but as an avenue for gainful employment, away from criminal activity. And of the reduced numbers at UWI, what can we say of the negative impact of a diminishing professional class on the future development of any society. And all because of a lack of funding!
Notwithstanding the reduced revenue from gas and oil and the economic problems of the pandemic, the question to ask is what kind of governmental mindset is it for the priority which education should have be relegated to a secondary position, creating problems such as the above? Education is key for the development of any society, and it should be at the top of any list of priorities, sacrificing all else.
If education can be top priority at the level of the family, bringing the success as it did, why not at the national level? As usual. I leave the answer to you, dear reader.
Dr Errol Benjamin