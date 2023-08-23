As an aspiring medical student, I feel compelled to share a pressing concern that highlights the challenges and injustices faced by young individuals in our pursuit of higher education.
My name is Nicholas Soodeen, and I have been accepted into the MBBS programme at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, with the intended start date of September 2023. However, financial constraints have cast a shadow over this promising opportunity, forcing me to re-evaluate my dreams and future.
While the allure of studying abroad is undeniable, the harsh reality of financial constraints has caused me to reconsider this opportunity. The cost of pursuing the MBBS programme at UWI, Mona, Jamaica, is staggering—totalling approximately TT$190,000.
Given the economic hardships many families are enduring, it is becoming increasingly challenging for students like me to fulfil our dreams without accumulating insurmountable debts.
What is even more disheartening is the admission process at The UWI, St Augustine, Trinidad—which I have attempted four times, to no avail.
Each time, my academic grades have been used as an excuse for my rejection. This is particularly frustrating when I’ve witnessed peers with significantly lower grades gaining admission into the MBBS programme.
Even more alarming are instances where more privileged students seemingly buy their way into the programme.
These experiences highlight the inequality and lack of transparency within our university system.
It is disheartening to think that our institutions, which should be the bastions of fairness and equal opportunity, are marred by corruption and favouritism.
The dreams of students like me are being shattered, while the quality of future doctors may be compromised by this unjust system.
I must also point out the inefficiency of the Trinidad and Tobago Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme in addressing these challenges.
While GATE provides a commendable service, its coverage for the MBBS programme only amounts to the equivalent of TT$70,000—a far cry from the TT$190,000 required for studying at UWI, Mona.
This discrepancy underscores the uphill battle faced by students who aspire to pursue their dreams despite financial constraints.
It is evident the entire education system needs a comprehensive review. The current structure seems designed to maintain the socio-economic status quo, ensuring the privileged remain privileged, while the less fortunate continue to face insurmountable barriers.
I urge our authorities to take a closer look at the admission process and financial support systems within our universities.
Our education system should be a beacon of hope for all, providing equal opportunities regardless of economic background.
Let us strive to create an environment where dreams are nurtured and potential is realised, rather than stifled by financial constraints and corruption.
I hope that through collective awareness and action, we can bring about positive change for the betterment of our nation’s youth and future.