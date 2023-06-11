While collaboration with Chinese firms in Trinidad and Tobago may bring technological expertise and investment, it does not guarantee the discovery of gas reserves.

The presence of gas depends on geological factors, exploration efforts and advanced techniques—not the nationality of the involved company.

T&T’s success in gas exploration and production has been achieved through partnerships with various international companies, highlighting the importance of comprehensive geological surveys and analysis.

While Chinese involvement can be beneficial, the outcome ultimately relies on effective exploration techniques rather than the nationality of the company.

Gordon Laughlin

So, we are here again with Supposed Expert. We were supposed to end last week, but then we had a teaser that real love does not exist, and it is really just about the hormones.

Focus on the big picture

Focus on the big picture

AS experience keeps reminding us, when the global economy catches a cold the T&T economy sneezes. So, it should come as no surprise that the country’s premier savings instrument, the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, suffered its first negative return on investment with a 16.5 per cent decline in value during the financially volatile year of 2022. Some of the value has since been restored with the report for the last quarter of calendar year 2022 showing a 5.27 per cent return.

Effective gas exploration techniques key

Guyana on the verge of significant change

Today’s local government election in Guyana will be shaping the future of its political landscape and its national developmental path.

It is expected to be a calm election, with free and fair results declared soon thereafter—something this country has not experienced in the main in the past decades.

It is widely expected that the PPP/C governing party will sweep the polls and the opposition PNC/APNU will be decimated in the majority of the country.

Raise the VAT on non-essential goods

Taxes are used as revenue for government and their agencies to fund infrastructure costs, developmental projects, salaries, general services, subsidies, heath and education costs, social services, essential institutions, etc. Not all countries impose personal taxes and they have found other ways to generate revenue. This is quite commendable, in that they have not found it necessary to impose unnecessary taxes on their citizens.

Carnival accounting or clever accounting?

At a recent Joint Select Committee meeting, the Tobago House of Assembly accounts for the October Carnival in Tobago were examined.

According to a newspaper report, a PNM member of the JSC, Laurence Hislop, said “based on submissions from the Division of Finance, the total income for October Carnival 2022 was $9,207,183, which comprised a THA subvention of $8,368,153, corporate donations of $830,000 and gate receipts of $9,030.