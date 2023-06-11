Effective gas exploration techniques key

While collaboration with Chinese firms in Trinidad and Tobago may bring technological expertise and investment, it does not guarantee the discovery of gas reserves.
The presence of gas depends on geological factors, exploration efforts and advanced techniques—not the nationality of the involved company.
T&T’s success in gas exploration and production has been achieved through partnerships with various international companies, highlighting the importance of comprehensive geological surveys and analysis.
While Chinese involvement can be beneficial, the outcome ultimately relies on effective exploration techniques rather than the nationality of the company.
Gordon Laughlin