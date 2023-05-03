Effects of race, sex and gender on crime
Please permit me a small space to explain a few words being loosely thrown around by educated folks who should know better.
Racial—referring to the differences between two or more ethnic groups or “races”. The general difference between the hair textures of those of African and Indian descent are racial.
Racist—prejudice (thought) or discrimination (action) based on a person’s or group’s ethnicity or “race”. While everyone has the right to date as they please, refusing to date or court someone solely because they belong to a particular ethnic group is racist.
Racialism—the belief that humans can be grouped into groups called “races”, and these races have specific biological and behavioural characteristics that clearly distinguish them. Some people believe those of African descent (“black people”, really) are far more likely to be violent and absentee parents. That is racialism. “Black people” is also racialism.
Racialism and racism are not the same and not interchangeable, although they do overlap in far too many places.
The only proper reference I can trace to “East Indians” relates to “East Indies”, which refers to the Malay Archipelago, the Indian subcontinent and everything in between. Speaking of India, most of the local descendants of our indentured labourers did not originate from the eastern part of India. Either that term is misused or we’re missing some people. What we have are those of Indian descent or Indians.
Sex (biological)—generally refers to male and female. Men and women are adult males and females.
Gender—refers to certain behavioural and cultural traits associated with a sex. Think along the lines of “masculine” and “feminine”. “Male” and “female” are not genders. Sex and gender are not interchangeable and are not the same. Gender is not a biological trait, although it is influenced by biological factors.
So, in a nutshell:
Claiming that Trinis of African descent are most likely to commit blue-collar crimes such as robbery and rape is racial, not racist, and easily verified by official Trinidad and Tobago Police Service statistics of arrested and suspected perpetrators. On the flip side, Asians such as Indians are more likely to engage in white-collar crimes, but due to its very nature, are less likely to be caught and convicted. Any idea that this makes those of African descent more dangerous is both racialism and racism. It’s also a blatant ignorance of statistics.
I haven’t found evidence to support any notion that any particular gender is more likely to commit any crime, or else “butch” lesbians and tomboys would be committing more blue-collar crimes. The male sex is far more likely to commit such crimes, though. Anyway, you can’t treat these things as gender-related violence and focus solely on heterosexual men—that shows a blatant ignorance of “gender” and allows violence to be perpetrated almost undeterred both by heterosexual women and the LGBTQI community. And then you wonder why these young boys and girls are so violent. But that’s a topic for another day.
Now that you better understand the terms, don’t let any politician who is supposed to know better confuzzle, nonplus and discombobulate (confuse) you into believing things that are simply not true. This is the Information Age; question everything, my words included. Didn’t I say the same thing four times two lines above this one?