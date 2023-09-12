Efforts to stall publishing CoE report

I sympathise with the chairman of the commission of enquiry Jerome Lynch, KC, in having to ask for a further extension for the publication of the report on the fatal tragedy of the events of February 2022.
It is obvious from the enquiry that the companies involved stalled every attempt to rescue the divers. It is therefore not surprising that these companies are using every means to stall the publication of the report.
Perhaps it is in their DNA, in their method of operation.
Imaam Iqubal Hydal
Felicity