Eid a joyous time

Sawine is what I remember when I recollect my childhood memories of Eid-ul-Fitr. It was a joyous time in our village when everyone was busy with greetings and felicitations. Today it remains an important event in our national calendar. Eid comes at the conclusion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and marks the end of fasting. Gratitude, forgiveness, charity and brotherhood are four virtues demonstrated and lived during this festive time.
Muslims went through a full month of purification for body and soul. They fasted, in part, as a show of gratitude to Almighty Allah. There are feelings of gratitude for revelations of the Qur’an during the Holy Month. They remembered incorporeal God, sang His praises and committed to being obedient to His teachings. They made an effort to become better believers, have faith and resist temptations. They would have been vigilant and cautious about their morality. My friend Zen explained that even at the end of a difficult month-long fast, he is thankful for the opportunity to partake in an act of reverence.
During the Holy Month there is hope that sins of the past were forgiven. Especially on this day, past transgressions are forgotten, so family and friends feel confident in meeting and exchanging Eid Mubarak greetings with one another. It’s a day to reinforce our humanity, unburden our minds and let go of ill feelings that we may have harboured over the past year. Eid encourages us to forgive and forget.
Zakat, the giving of alms, is a practice of Muslims established since the beginning of the faith. Outside the mosque, people line up for hours to receive the generosity of the devout. For years the Muslim community has contributed significantly to the upliftment and well-being of the needy in our midst. Believers prepare their gifts beforehand, making donations of food, clothing, books or other required items. Some even donate a fixed percentage of their income.
Perhaps the most joyful part of Eid celebrations is visits among family and friends. Hugs are plentiful and everyone is at ease in a space of love and forgiveness. Children are specially favoured with cash from elders while clothing is a popular gift item among adults. One wonders if it’s the receiver or the giver who most enjoys the gift-giving custom.
Everybody is expected to partake of carefully prepared, delicious meals and the many enticing sweet side-dishes. The engagement of so many people in a wonderful atmosphere of brotherhood and happiness is a sight to behold. In the context of today’s world, this is an amazing feat achieved by the Muslim population that is worth emulating.
On behalf of the Brahma Kumaris and everyone who will join, I extend heartfelt Eid Mubarak to every member of our Muslim community. May the spirit of Eid live all year through. While I have since become lactose intolerant, I still look forward to a good bowl of sawine.
Bro Vijai Sadal