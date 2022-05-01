Eid a joyous time

Sawine is what I remember when I recollect my childhood memories of Eid-ul-Fitr. It was a joyous time in our village when everyone was busy with greetings and felicitations. Today it remains an important event in our national calendar. Eid comes at the conclusion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and marks the end of fasting. Gratitude, forgiveness, charity and brotherhood are four virtues demonstrated and lived during this festive time.

Muslims went through a full month of purification for body and soul. They fasted, in part, as a show of gratitude to Almighty Allah. There are feelings of gratitude for revelations of the Qur’an during the Holy Month. They remembered incorporeal God, sang His praises and committed to being obedient to His teachings. They made an effort to become better believers, have faith and resist temptations. They would have been vigilant and cautious about their morality. My friend Zen explained that even at the end of a difficult month-long fast, he is thankful for the opportunity to partake in an act of reverence.

During the Holy Month there is hope that sins of the past were forgiven. Especially on this day, past transgressions are forgotten, so family and friends feel confident in meeting and exchanging Eid Mubarak greetings with one another. It’s a day to reinforce our humanity, unburden our minds and let go of ill feelings that we may have harboured over the past year. Eid encourages us to forgive and forget.

Zakat, the giving of alms, is a practice of Muslims established since the beginning of the faith. Outside the mosque, people line up for hours to receive the generosity of the devout. For years the Muslim community has contributed significantly to the upliftment and well-being of the needy in our midst. Believers prepare their gifts beforehand, making donations of food, clothing, books or other required items. Some even donate a fixed percentage of their income.

Perhaps the most joyful part of Eid celebrations is visits among family and friends. Hugs are plentiful and everyone is at ease in a space of love and forgiveness. Children are specially favoured with cash from elders while clothing is a popular gift item among adults. One wonders if it’s the receiver or the giver who most enjoys the gift-giving custom.

Everybody is expected to partake of carefully prepared, delicious meals and the many enticing sweet side-dishes. The engagement of so many people in a wonderful atmosphere of brotherhood and happiness is a sight to behold. In the context of today’s world, this is an amazing feat achieved by the Muslim population that is worth emulating.

On behalf of the Brahma Kumaris and everyone who will join, I extend heartfelt Eid Mubarak to every member of our Muslim community. May the spirit of Eid live all year through. While I have since become lactose intolerant, I still look forward to a good bowl of sawine.

Bro Vijai Sadal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Time to deal with the fungus!

So the high-powered team of investigators have submitted their report on the causes of the islandwide blackout on February 16. A palmiste tree! It matters not that Comrade Ancel Roget had told us this weeks ago. I sincerely hope that the cost of this report will not shock us taxpayers.

T&T becoming a killing field

One does not know whether to be shocked, afraid or angry at the current murder rate in Trinidad and Tobago.

It seems as if the country has become a killing field. There is no regard for life and, of course, our politicians, shielded by their everyday security, continue to be totally out of touch with the citizenry.

Brazen daylight murders in the capital city, and elsewhere, seem to have become the norm.

Selling the Magdalena again

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago wishes once again to sell the hotel, golf course and spa at Lowlands, Tobago. Currently it is called the Magdalena, but as we have all been taught, “What’s in a name?”

A message of peace and goodwill to Muslims and non-Muslims

At the sighting of the new moon, Muslims all over the world, which number approximately two billion, usher in the month of Shawaal and the “Festival of Breaking Fast” , also known as Eid-ul-Fitr.

Shawaal is the tenth month of the Islamic Calendar and it follows the Holy Month of Ramadan. The month of Ramadan is considered to be the holiest of the 12 lunar months because it marks the anniversary of the very first revelation or message given to Prophet Muhammad (upon whom be peace) via archangel Jibra’il.

Eid a joyous time

Sawine is what I remember when I recollect my childhood memories of Eid-ul-Fitr. It was a joyous time in our village when everyone was busy with greetings and felicitations. Today it remains an important event in our national calendar. Eid comes at the conclusion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and marks the end of fasting. Gratitude, forgiveness, charity and brotherhood are four virtues demonstrated and lived during this festive time.

Rescuing our abused children

Rescuing our abused children

It took the murder of two children to finally prompt the Government to investigate consistent reports of abuse at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions. Now that the investigating committee has delivered its catalogue of crimes against highly vulnerable children placed in the State’s care at certain identified locations, the Government must prioritise an action plan for rescuing them.